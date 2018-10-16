Rihanna is Doing Her Own Makeup Tutorials On YouTube Every Tuesday

Rihanna’s latest move has some fans asking: Is there anything Rihanna can’t do? First, she conquered music, then she turned the fashion world upside down. Not content to rest on her laurels, she created a massive beauty empire followed by a lingerie line. Now the mogul is taking on the beauty tutorial.

Rihanna appeared in a tutorial for the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna YouTube channel on Tuesday, creating a makeup lesson she calls a “chill out” look using the new Fenty Killawatt Foil holiday pallet. In the description of the video, the channel announced that the tutorials would be happening every Tuesday.

“Ready for Rihanna’s first-ever makeup tutorial?! Get ready for Tutorial Tuesdays with Rihanna where she shares a new makeup tutorial every week. This week, Rihanna shows you how to create a look using her newly launched Fenty Beauty #CHILLOWT holiday collection!” it reads.

The channel also got a new playlist titled “Tutorial Tuesday With Rihanna,” which means that fans will be able to tune in every Tuesday and watch Rihanna create a look using her own makeup.

In the video, Rihanna doesn’t sit back and let someone else make the makeup magic happen. She applies all the makeup and narrates the entire thing herself. The makeup tycoon knows her product. She describes the pallet that she uses and compares it to others in her Fenty lineup.

She’s also not afraid to have fun with her makeup, and her fans, as she narrates the video.

“Not too much drama, but it’s still drama. And you know us girls, we love drama,” the singer says.

The artist uses the pallet colors to highlight her eyes, cheeks, ears, and collarbones. To finish it off, she adds a Frosted Metal holiday color to her lips. The resulting look is a glittery, purple look for the holidays.

“I call it a holiday look,” Rihanna says during the video. “It can go into a winter look, because it’s just icy, it’s frozen. It’s celebratory.”

This isn’t the first makeup tutorial that the singer has filmed. In May, Rihanna recorded an “Epic 10-Minute Guide to Going-Out Makeup” for Vogue. The tutorial created a sensation, with famous YouTubers re-creating the looks on their own channels. The relatable video showed fans that the star can also be real.

“I learned how to contour when I gained weight, believe it or not. That’s when it comes in real handy, believe it or not. Them fat days cheeks looking like baby cheeks,” she says in the video.