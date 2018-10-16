Pete Davidson Allegedly Sent Mac Miller Intimate Photos Of Ariana Grande Before His Death

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split was announced on Sunday, as it appears the couple have officially called off their engagement. There have been multiple rumors about why the pair split, including the fact that their romance was a whirlwind, and Grande’s grieving over the shocking death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller. However, there could be more to the story.

According to an October 16 report by KIIS 1011, rumors are flying that Pete Davidson may have sent Mac Miller intimate photos of himself with Ariana Grande in an attempt to let the rapper know that the singer had moved on.

As many fans will remember, Miller died from an apparent drug overdose in early September. Grande was said to be devastated, and later paid tribute to her former love via her Instagram account.

The rumor states that Ariana was only recently made aware of the fact that Pete sent Mac the photos by the rapper’s family members, and she was so upset by the news that she decided to immediately call off her engagement to the Saturday Night Live star.

Of course the story is only a rumor for now. No one has confirmed the speculation, and neither Pete nor Ariana have spoken out about their split.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly broke up and got back together before calling off their engagement last week.

Sources tell People Magazine that the couple were hiding some underlying issues, and they could possibly get back together, because they’ve been so unpredictable with their relationship up to this point.

“They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes. They’ve gotten into arguments and broken up before and got back together,” an insider tells the magazine.

“It’s definitely a fresh breakup, but they totally could get back together because who knows with those two. They’re dealing with things that people wouldn’t have to deal with in a lifetime — an ex-boyfriend reportedly overdosing and having all of this fame and attention. These followers and living their lives on social media … it’s a different world,” the source added of Grande and Davidson’s latest breakup and relationship drama.

Fans may never know the real reason behind Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split, or if photos sent to Mac Miller before his death had anything to do with it. However, it seems that all eyes will be on the couple in the coming weeks to see if they get back together, or throw shade at one another.