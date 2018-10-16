Fans Cannot Get Over How Handsome Kelly Ripa’s Sons Michael And Joaquin Consuelos Are In New Instagram Photo

Talk about good genes!

Kelly Ripa is no stranger to gushing over her family on social media and yesterday was certainly no exception. The Live With Kelly and Ryan took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of four important men in her life and her fans absolutely went wild. In the photo were three generations of Consuelos men including Kelly’s father-in-law, Saul Consuelos; her husband, Mark Consuelos; and her two sons, Michael and Joaquin Consuelos.

In the image, the four men all wear huge smiles on their faces as they lovingly put their arms around one another. Joaquin and Michael appear to be wearing matching black button-down shirts while Saul sports a black long-sleeved pullover. All the way to the right appears Mark Consuelos, who added a pop of color to the photo with a green bomber jacket.

So far, the image has earned Ripa a ton of attention with over 100,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments. Some fans were quick to gush over how handsome all of the Consuelos men are while countless others chimed in on to comment on how good the Ripa/Consuelos genetics are. A few others pointed out the resemblance between the four generations on men.

“Omg Michael looks just like Mark!! I didnt even recognize who was who. Beautiful family!!”

“Wow!! Look alike much! Lol good genes for sure,” another fan wrote.

“You have some handsome men in your life Miss Kelly Ripa,” another gushed.

And this was not the first time in recent weeks that Ripa took time to gush over her sons on social media. As the Inquisitr shared, Ripa recently took to her Instagram account to share a photo of Mark, Michael, and Joaquin in front of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, the fictional diner featured on The CW hit series Riverdale. Of course, Mark stars as Hiram Lodge on the hit show and Michael appeared in an episode of the show last week, playing a younger version of his father. At the time, Ripa proudly plugged her son’s appearance on the show.

“Three dudes in front of Pop’s = three days until #riverdale #daddy (Wednesday on the CW 8pm/7 Central),” Ripa proudly captioned the image.”

It was first announced in August that Michael would also star in the show and Mark has posted many photos on his Instagram account and story, saying how proud he is of his son for his work on the show while also calling it a “bucket list” moment. Additionally, Mark recently shared that he would like to see his wife on the show as well.

“Wouldn’t it be great? She could play a little saucy character. Hiram’s mistress or something like that,” Mark joked.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday evenings on the CW.