Body Of Missing Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Cut Into Pieces After His Murder, Turkish Official Says

The search for the truth about what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues, with Turkish officials painting a grim picture of what they believed took place on the day that he disappeared. The journalist has now been missing for two weeks, and authorities in Turkey seemingly remain certain that Jamal was killed in the Saudi Arabian consulate on the day of his visit. They also believe that his body was then cut into pieces.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance. So far, Saudi authorities have denied playing any role in what happened to Jamal — and President Donald Trump seems to be standing by them.

However, Turkish authorities maintain that they have evidence which proves that Khashoggi met a gruesome fate on the day that he entered the consulate. As CNN details, the investigation conducted so far by Turkish officials seemingly aligns with what was reported early on by The New York Times.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, investigators have been examining “painted over material” that was “toxic” within the Saudi consulate. A cleaning crew was reportedly spotted in the consulate before Turkish officials and forensic experts were allowed to enter the building this week, leading many to question what might have been covered up before the search could take place.

A source close to the investigation has told CNN that the Turkish authorities have both video and audio recordings that capture Khashoggi’s murder within the consulate. Authorities have not yet publicly shared details on the evidence which they say that they have concerning the alleged events taking place in the consulate on October 2.

However, Turkish sources have maintained that the journalist’s body was cut into pieces before being transported out of the consulate. As of Tuesday, officials in Turkey stand by their report regarding Khashoggi’s fate.

Reports from Al Jazeera detail that after several days of little progress in the investigation, Turkish officials have found evidence that supports the idea that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate. Their source has also relayed that the consulate search found evidence of “tampering,” seemingly referencing efforts to hide the truth about what happened.

So far, Saudi Arabia has described the allegations of Khashoggi being murdered and dismembered by their people as “baseless.” They have claimed that Jamal left the consulate shortly after arriving — but on Monday, reports started to emerge suggesting that Saudi Arabian officials would soon say that the reporter did die after an interrogation gone wrong.

Despite the denials by officials in Saudi Arabia, the investigation into journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance — and possible murder — continues. Turkish authorities have described an awful ordeal about what supposedly happened to the journalist, and people around the world are determined to see the truth uncovered.