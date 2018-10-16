Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Broke Up & Got Back Together Before Calling Off Engagement, Per ‘People’

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split was announced on Sunday. The couple reportedly called off their engagement after only five months together. However, it wasn’t the first time the pair had split.

According to an October 16 report by People Magazine, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson has previously broken up and got back together before finally calling off their engagement last week.

Sources tell the outlet that there was a lot of tension and turmoil in the couple’s relationship, which they kept hidden while out and about in front of friends, fans, and cameras.

“They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes. They’ve gotten into arguments and broken up before and got back together,” an insider tells the magazine.

“It’s definitely a fresh breakup, but they totally could get back together because who knows with those two. They’re dealing with things that people wouldn’t have to deal with in a lifetime — an ex-boyfriend reportedly overdosing and having all of this fame and attention. These followers and living their lives on social media … it’s a different world,” the source added of Grande and Davidson’s latest breakup and relationship drama.

However, this breakup may be different. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande has given Pete Davidson back the engagement ring that he bought for her and has “no plans” of getting back together with the Saturday Night Live star, Radar Online reports.

However, Pete is allegedly holding out hope that he and Ariana will be able to work things out and eventually get back together.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that the comedian is “devastated” about the end of his engagement and that Grande is the “love of his life.” However, he’s said to understand the dark place that the singer is in following the shocking death of her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Meanwhile, Ariana and Pete were said to be looking very “in love” just one day before their breakup as Grande supported Davidson during the filming of Saturday Night Live in NYC, per the Inquisitr.

Sources revealed to Daily Mail that the couple was snuggled up together and holding hands, giving no hints that their relationship would be over just hours later.

Neither Ariana Grande nor Pete Davidson has spoken out about the breakup news. However, the SNL funnyman did delete his social media accounts after the news broke online.