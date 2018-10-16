Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Finalize Divorce

The actors announced their separation last August.

After announcing their split a year ago, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are officially divorced, People has reported. They met on the set of the movie Take Me Home Tonight and married in 2009. Fans of both actors adored the goofy couple, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be and the pair revealed that they were separating after nine years of marriage on August 6, 2017. The two released an official statement via Pratt’s Facebook account that asked for privacy for the sake of their 6-year-old son Jack.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” their statement read. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt filed for divorce in December 2017, stating the split was due to “irreconcilable differences.” Faris filed shortly after and requested the right to receive child support. The two agreed upon joint custody of their child. They also had a prenuptial agreement and were able to decide on a property settlement.

According to TMZ, Faris’ lawyer requested the divorce be handled by a private judge on Monday, October 15. There is a longer wait time for divorces in the court system, and private judges are said to speed up the already lengthy process. The request was approved and Faris and Pratt were able to sign their papers and finalize the dissolution of their marriage. Not much is known about the real reason the couple decided to part ways, but Faris insisted that she and her ex-husband remain on good terms.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris with their son Jack Jesse Grant / Getty Images

“We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends,” she told People in October. “There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”

Both actors have moved onto new relationships. Faris is with cinematographer Michael Barrett and has been seeing him publicly since September 2017. As for Pratt, he’s been spotted on multiple occasions with Katherine Schwarzenegger, and things are reportedly getting serious between the two.