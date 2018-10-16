Pete Davidson Homeless GoFundMe Page Gets Taken Down

It looks like Pete Davidson will just have to foot the bill for a place to rest his head until he settles in somewhere on a long-term lease in the wake of his breakup from pop superstar Ariana Grande. For a time, there were a few die-hard fans willing to chip in to save the Saturday Night Live comedian from having to surf couches until he gets right, but GoFundMe took the page that they set up for him down before long.

People Magazine reports that the ‘Pete Davidson Homeless’ campaign ultimately didn’t survive to meet its goal of $2,500, but it was live long enough to gain the attention necessary for trolls to carry the story along for a brief trend on Twitter. The stunt made for one of many started up by fans still finding humor in how a couple that just got matching tattoos could so suddenly pull the plug on their relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former lovebirds have worked it out so that Grande keeps their pet pig, but humbly returns the $100,000 engagement ring he put on her finger while delivering a marriage proposal over the summer. As far as everything else goes, Davidson will surely be given the time he needs to get a few boxes and friends together so that they could remove it all from the $16 million super luxe apartment she had been sharing with him up until breakup, which was first reported by TMZ.

someone made a gofundme page for Pete Davidson IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/rsOgC6RI5v — PRADANGEL (@angeIictears) October 14, 2018

Since their split, reports have indicated that Grande is taking a long-needed break and clearing space for herself so that she could properly deal with the loss of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. However, according to the 25-year-old Sweetener singer’s handlers, she and Davidson simply came to the realization that they were moving too quickly and as a result, it all became overwhelming.

Interestingly enough, during SNL‘s premiere episode Davidson appeared to express fears that he’d eventually lose Grande while chatting with Weekend Update segment host Colin Jost. He made a joke about exchanging her birth control pills with Tic Tacs and at one point went so far as to blurt out “if we break up, and we won’t—we will—but we won’t” – before imagining himself working at K-Mart long after they’ve parted ways.

With fans like those who were so supportive as to make an attempt to help get him back on his feet, though, things would have to go horribly wrong for the Staten Island native to wind up stocking shelves at a nearly defunct big-box store.