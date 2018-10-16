Dennis Hof Dead At 72, Controversial Brothel Owner’s Cause of Death Unknown

Dennis Hof, the infamous Nevada brothel owner who made a bid for the state’s legislature this year, has died. Hof, 72, was found dead at one of his brothels on Tuesday, where he “went to sleep last night and didn’t wake up,” Nye County Commissioner John Koenig said, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. The brothel owner made waves this year when he pushed out incumbent James Oscarson in the Republican primary for the Assembly District 36 seat, Inquisitr reports.

An employee at one of Hof’s brothels called authorities on Tuesday morning after finding him unresponsive.

Hof owns four brothels in Nevada, including the famous Moonlite Bunny Ranch — where Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom overdosed on cocaine and was placed in a coma for three days in 2015. He also owns the Kit Kat Guest House, the Love Hotel, and Sagebrush, all in Lyon County.

Hof first found fame when he appeared in an HBO series called Cathouse, in which cameras followed him around as he went about his daily business of running the brothels.

More recently, Hof was under investigation by the Nevada Department of Public Safety by request of the Carson City Sheriff’s office after it received complaints from three former prostitutes. The women accused Hof of sexual assault at his Bunny Ranch and Love Hotel operations in 2005, 2009, and 2011.

The NDPS ended up not filing charges against Hof, saying that the statute of limitations had expired on the alleged crimes.

Details on Hof’s death are unknown at this time.

“I wish [sic] something I could tell you. I’m on my way up there now to find out exactly what the hell happened,” Hof’s campaign manager Chuck Muth said. “I got a call from his assistant, in tears saying Dennis died and I need you to come out here immediately, I can’t deal with this myself.”

I just confirmed with Nye County sheriff’s deputy that Dennis Hof passed away this morning. No other details at this point. I’m heading out to Love Ranch Vegas now. Official statement will come once I learn more. — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

“We had a wonderful event last night. He was having the time of his life last night. Grover Norquist was there. Ron Jeremy was there. He was given a rescue dog as a birthday present. He was having the time of his life,” said Muth.

The brothel owner is on the ballot for this year’s mid-term elections. Despite his death, a Nevada rule would still allow Hof to win the Nevada election — because it is too late to remove him from the ballot. If he won, it would be as if he died immediately after taking office.

Relevant statute following the death of brothel owner/NV-36 candidate Dennis Hof. It's too late for him to be removed from the ballot, and if he wins the election, it will be like if he died immediately after taking office. pic.twitter.com/PIc9M1X0eU — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) October 16, 2018

The Nye County Sherrif released a video showing that they were at the scene in Crystal, Nevada, and conducting an investigation.