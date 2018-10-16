Stormy Daniels Hits Back At Donald Trump After He Called Her ‘Horseface’

"Game on, tiny."

Stormy Daniels had some fiery words for President Donald Trump after he called her “horse face” on Twitter.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president,” Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford wrote in a tweet. “In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, tiny.”

That last quip seems to be a reference to the president’s private parts. Daniels, who’s best known for her alleged adulterous relationship with Trump, claimed that the presidential package is shaped like a mushroom in her memoirs, aptly named Full Exposure.

As Esquire reported back in September, in the book, Daniels says that Trump’s penis is “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.”

Trump’s horse face taunt was triggered by the news that her defamation lawsuit against him had been dismissed,

“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” he said in his tweet. “She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

The Inquisitr reported that the tweet wasn’t just slammed by Daniels, her attorney Michael Avenatti voiced his disgust for it as well.

“You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States,” Avenatti wrote. “Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are.

Woke up this morning in Germany to a text telling me I am #7 on NY Times Bestseller list! I bet this just ruined a lot of people's day. Hahaha! Go ahead and add "best selling author" to that list of names you like to call me…stick it between "skank" & "whore". THANKS! XOXO pic.twitter.com/WpCZirgCET — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 11, 2018

Avenatti went on to say that their legal fight against Donald Trump isn’t over, despite the dismissed lawsuit. He said that they have filed an appeal of the dismissal and claimed that there other adult film actresses who are willing to come forward and drop “bombshells” about the president.

In a subsequent statement, he reminded the public that Stormy Daniels’ NDA case against Trump, related to Michael Cohen’s 130,000 payment, is still ongoing.

Below please find a statement just issued regarding Donald Trump's tweet of this morning. pic.twitter.com/lQM6TCN9fR — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

CNN reports that Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit was thrown out by a federal judge on Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, she claimed that Trump was defamatory towards her with an April 2018 tweet by in which he seemed to imply that her claims about him having her followed were lies.

“A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” he said.

But the judge disagreed with her and sided with Trump.

The court deemed that the president’s tweet was ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ that’s common in the political landscape. These types of statement are protected by the First Amendment, the court added.

The ruling means that Daniels will have to pay Trump’s legal fees. Trump’s personal lawyer, Charles J. Harder, has said that the specific amount of money that the president will receive still has to be determined.