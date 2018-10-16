‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Compares New Boyfriend Jason Jordan To Her Exes

Leah Messer's new man is more mature.

Leah Messer is dating a new man as she films the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2 and while he’s much older than she is, the mother of three says their age gap is a good thing.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine on October 16, Messer revealed her new boyfriend, Jason Jordan, who is 13 years her senior, is more mature than her exes.

“I think he’s definitely more mature than other guys that I’ve dated that are my age,” Messer said.

According to Messer, the fact that Jordan is a father to his 2-year-old son makes a big difference in their relationship.

“It’s just a different responsibility, it’s a different life than someone that’s single … he’s a good dad … he’s an all around good person,” she explained.

Among Messer’s exes are her first husband Corey Simms and her second husband Jeremy Calvert. As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Messer shares 8-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with Simms and 5-year-old daughter Adalynn with Calvert.

When Messer’s relationships with Simms and Calvert ended, she was rumored to be dating Theodore “T.R.” Dues but despite the months of reports, she never went public with their relationship. Instead, she kept the romance on the down low until Simms revealed their daughter informed him that Dues was living with her at Messer’s home.

Now, years after her latest relationship came to an end, Messer is doing her best to take things slowly with Jordan.

“The goal is just to learn [about] each other,” Messer explained. “Even today, 7 to 8 months in, I’m not rushing anything. I just want to enjoy the time now.”

Messer and Jordan’s romance was first confirmed by Us Weekly in May. At the time, a source claimed the couple had been seeing one another for over three months and said they were “getting serious.”

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” the source revealed at the time. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

Leah Messer kept her relationship with Jason Jordan under wraps for the first few months they were dating but now, as fans can see from the photo above, she and Jordan have gone public on Instagram and now appear comfortable sharing their special moments with their followers.

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV for Season 9 later this year or early next year.