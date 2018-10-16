NBA Trade Talk: New Orleans Pelicans Aren’t Ready To Trade Anthony Davis For Anyone, ‘Even Beyonce’

The New Orleans Pelicans aren't prepared to trade away Anthony Davis, even for the queen.

Everyone around the world knows that Beyonce is one of the ultimate superstars in the entertainment business. Millions buy her albums and flock to her concerts to enjoy her songs and the atmosphere and performance that she delivers. Despite her being one of the most sought-after talents in the world, the New Orleans Pelicans wouldn’t trade Anthony Davis — even if Beyonce were part of the deal.

As the 2018-2019 NBA season approaches, one of the biggest rumors going is the notion that the Pelicans may look to trade away Anthony Davis to another team. Despite the fact that there has never been any concrete indication of such a desire from the Pelicans organization, the idea is still floating around.

Davis still has two years remaining in his current contract with the Pelicans, but many feel as if he will be out of New Orleans long before its up. As reported by Inquisitr, ESPN’s Jalen Rose thinks that Davis is only going to be in the “Big Easy” for one more season before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Slam Online pointed out that Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry isn’t worried about all the rumors swirling through the air. He knows how much has been invested in Davis — and when you have the best player in the NBA, he’s rather “untouchable,” and won’t be traded for anyone.

When Gentry said this, though, he wanted to make sure that the reporters in attendance knew what he meant. Andrew Lopez, reporter for The Times-Picayune, took to Twitter to share the following analysis of Gentry’s words.

Anthony Davis was in the MVP race last season, and ended the year with his second-straight first-team All-NBA selection. The 25-year-old phenom averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while leading his team into the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

There is no denying that the big man out of the University of Kentucky is one of the best players in the NBA right now. It’s quite possible that he could sign somewhere else when his contract is up in two years, but New Orleans will do everything possible to have him return.

The Pelicans are in a place to offer him a super-max contract, making him the highest paid player in the NBA — but is that all Davis wants? He wants to win a championship too, and New Orleans will have to make sure that they build a team around him that makes him want to stay.

If Anthony Davis is going to play somewhere else in the NBA, it is unlikely to happen before the summer of 2020 when his contract is up. The New Orleans Pelicans know the type of talent they have a deal with, and it’s hard to imagine any kind of trade package being good enough to accept a swap.