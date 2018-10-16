‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eileen Davidson Reveals More Storyline Twists Before Her Exit!

While it feels like Eileen Davidson will end her The Young and the Restless run on a sour note for her character, Ashley Abbott, the soap star took to Twitter to reveal some exciting news to fans.

After Monday’s stunning performance from both Davidson and Peter Bergman, who portrays Jack Abbott in Genoa City, CBS Daytime viewers rushed to social media to congratulate the powerhouse actors on their raw, heartfelt moments. Davidson replied to fans, tweeting, “Thanks everyone for ALL of your comments! It’s fantastic that there is so much grey in this storyline. Ashley and Jack each have their own reality and perspective. Just like real life. (Ashley was right, though) Thanks for watching. Not over yet! Some more twists and turns!!!”

Interestingly, Davidson insists that her character did the right thing in manipulating Dina (Marla Adams) and changing Jack’s DNA results to strip him of a vital part of his identity — being John Abbott’s son. For now, Inquisitr‘s Y&R recap for Tuesday reveals that Ashley’s daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway) doesn’t quite see it that way. Abby took Ashley to task for stooping so low to get revenge on Jack. Ashley’s sister Traci (Beth Maitland) even told Ashley that she lost her principle and integrity over the devious revenge plan.

However, on the show, Ashley expressed she had no regrets, and Davidson still clearly sides with her character from Genoa City. The exciting news now is that there are even more twists and turns before the Daytime Emmy winner’s final airdate, which is Monday, October 29, according to She Knows Soaps. These unexpected pieces of the storyline could stem from whatever Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Dina find behind the paneling in a safe at Jabot. One thing is sure, the storyline will move fast and furious with such a tight deadline looming.

By all accounts, since her final day of filming on Friday, September 21, Davidson has been living her absolute best life. According to her Instagram posts, while she’s dealt with a devastating spider bite, she’s also enjoyed plenty of quality time with her family, which was part of her reason for leaving daytime.

Right now, the actress just returned from an exciting vacation with her husband Vincent Van Patten and son Jesse Thomas Van Patten. Throughout her family trip, Davidson shared beautiful pictures from their tour with fans including fun times from a cruise on the Royal Caribbean where she got to relax and see plenty of fantastic sites and experiences including playing with a cute monkey named Coco.