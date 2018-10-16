Chrissy Teigen Talks Political Views, Getting Blocked By Trump On Twitter: ‘I Feel Like I’d Be Annoyed By Me’

As her fans know, Chrissy Teigen loves to talk about hot-button issues on her Twitter and Instagram pages, especially politics.

The model has made it no secret that she strongly dislikes President Donald Trump and his views. In fact, Chrissy tweeted so many times about Trump, that the president actually blocked her from his account. Teigen spoke about the block in a recent interview with Vogue, saying that while most people would think that she would be happy to be blocked by the president, it actually gives her anxiety.

The mother of two confessed that it bugs her that she cannot see the president’s controversial tweets because while everyone else is talking about it and tweeting back at him, she doesn’t really know what they’re talking about since she can’t see the tweets. But being the smart woman that she is, Teigen finds her way around things, sometimes looking at @RealPressSecBot, who also sends out the president’s tweets. She also says that she can just look at her husband John Legend’s phone to see the latest happenings. And John says that he is baffled by the fact that he, too, has yet to be blocked by Trump.

“I still don’t know why I’m not blocked. I have said as many bad things about him as she has. Maybe it’s because I’m a man; I have no idea.”

And when it comes to politics, there is one close friend who has wildly different views than she does — Kanye West. Of course, Kanye and President Trump seem to be pretty close and Kanye has been very outspoken about his admiration for Donald, even meeting with him in front of cameras at the White House last week. While Chrissy doesn’t agree with West and his political views, she still believes that West has a right to express his own views.

“You can’t just believe you’re the right one all the time. That’s what makes us horrible,” the 32-year-old said. “Trust me: My views are super liberal, and I’m like, How could anyone not think this way? But people are also entitled to their opinion.”

“I FEEL LIKE I would be annoyed by me if I weren’t me. I feel that all the time.”

Teigen also said that her husband has texted Kanye about his political views, telling the rapper that he should reconsider his stance on Trump, especially since he’s a very influential person but at the end of the day, they have agreed to disagree.

“I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought,” West replied back.

But even though she doesn’t see eye to eye with Kanye, the mother of two says that he still admires the fact that West will not try and push his views on others, even though he’s very vocal in his beliefs.

Teigen is currently busy working on her third cookbook, one for children.