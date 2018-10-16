Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd Share Smoking-Hot Photos From Grown-Up Evening Out

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy aren’t pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars any longer, but that doesn’t mean they are both just sitting at home feeling bored. The two shared some stunning photos this week on their Instagram pages showing them ready for a big event and this married pair looked amazing.

Murgatroyd recently debuted a darker hair color and fans think it’s amazing. On Tuesday, she shared a photo showing her with Chmerkovskiy and they were ready to head out to the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Golden Palm Awards.

Peta said that they had a blast at the event, noting that it was an incredible evening. She also noted that she loved having her “sexy hubby back again.”

For the evening, Maksim was dressed in a black tuxedo and he was clean-shaven. Peta wore a floor-length red dress with a high slit on the side, a plunging neckline, and long sleeves. In a second, sillier, post, the former Dancing with the Stars pro noted that she was wearing an Azeeza.

Murgatroyd wore her hair down in loose waves with a side part and she chose a red lipstick that synced perfectly with her dress. She also wore strappy black heels that peeked out from the slit in her dress and beautiful drop earrings.

Chmerkovskiy also shared a photo of his evening with his beautiful wife and he noted that he was serving as host for the event. Maksim said that his wife can make anybody look amazing, and he joked about how his bow tie was real, thus why it was crooked much of the evening.

Maks added that as soon as the event was over, they rushed home to relieve their nanny. So, the two didn’t get too wild and crazy with their evening out on the town.

As Chermovsky previously told the Inquisitr, parenthood has really changed the former Dancing with the Stars pros. Neither of them envisions heading back to DWTS again, it seems, but they do have another tour planned and other great things in development.

Peta and Maks have also talked about trying for another baby not too far down the road and they clearly adore their toddler son Shai. While Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s day-to-day lives may not be all that glamorous at the moment, it’s clear that they can still look stunningly gorgeous when they get a chance to dress up and have a grown-up night out.