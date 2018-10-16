Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Her Curves In A Bikini On Instagram, ‘Mermaids In Training’

Nicole's showing off her bikini body in the sand.

Nicole Scherzinger is revealing her curves on the sand in two new photos posted to her official Instagram account. The ex-Pussycat Dolls star took to the social media site on October 16 to give her followers a look at her toned bikini body as she enjoyed some time at the beach while visiting Makaha, Hawaii.

Scherzinger’s first snap showed her sharing a sweet peck with a little girl as the twosome lay in the sand by the ocean.

Nicole — who skipped out on serving as a judge on The X Factor UK this year – captioned the adorable photo with the words, “Mermaids in training.”

In the second bikini photo that the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer has shared this week, Scherzinger appeared solo as she lay on the beach in her blue and white string bikini. The singer smiled for the camera, opting to lay on her front with her legs up in the air. She was captured posing in front of a slew of palm trees that lined the beach in the background.

Per Express, Nicole also showed off her bikini body via her Instagram Stories this week. She shared a number of pictures and videos of herself in her pretty skimpy two-piece as she hit the beach while taking in the island paradise.

One picture showed the star paddling in the sea, showing off her bikini alongside the caption, “Surf’s up! Cheee.”

Scherzinger then posted a video of herself hitting the waves — as well as a photo of herself getting pretty wet — as she joked, “When the wave gets a mind of its own.”

The media content that Nicole opted to share with her 3.6 million followers on Instagram came after paparazzi initially captured snaps of the singer hitting the beach in her swimsuit.

The Inquisitr reported that candid pictures of Scherzinger at the beach wearing the same string bikini as above hit the web over the weekend. The paparazzi pictures showed her frolicking around on the sand as the rain came down in the beautifully balmy location — which is actually where the star was born.

The former X Factor judge has clearly been making the most of her recent time back home in Hawaii, as she recently posted snaps to her Instagram account while visiting her birthplace. In the images, she pulled some very impressive yoga poses while standing next to a huge waterfall.

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

“Praising Akua for my endless abundant overflow of blessings. I am so grateful to be home to reconnect with my ohana,” Nicole — who was sporting leggings and a sport bra in the yoga pics — captioned one of the photos that she shared. This essentially confirmed that she’d headed home to be with her family.

“The ‘aina, the land. Waterfall medicine. Washing away the old, cleansing and clearing for the new!” she then added in another inspiring social media caption.