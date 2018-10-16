‘The Conners’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Is The Show On?

The Conners is set to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, October 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central. The Roseanne spinoff will officially debut without actress Roseanne Barr, following her Twitter scandal earlier this year.

Fans can watch The Conner family turn the page and begin a new chapter in their lives without their matriarch in the premiere episode, which is titled “Keep on Truckin’,” according to ABC.

Viewers will watch the famous fictional family have to deal with a “sudden turn of events” that will change their lives and force them to face “daily struggles in a way they never have before.”

The network reveals that the remaining characters, Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), and DJ (Michael Fishman) will deal with issues such as parenthood, dating, unplanned pregnancy, finances, and aging in America.

“The Conners’ stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. The spin-off will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago,” the network previously shared in a statement.

Following the announcement of the Roseanne spinoff series, the three Conner kids, Gilbert, Goranson, and Fishman, released a joint statement thanking fans for their love and support of the new series.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter,” the statement read.

Tuesday @TheConnersABC living room comes back to life at 8 PM / 7 Central on @ABCNetwork thanks to the brilliant writing of Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan pic.twitter.com/SXXfdH84kH — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) October 15, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actor John Goodman recently spoke out about returning to work on the show without his longtime on-screen wife Roseanne Barr, revealing that she is missed on set.

While ABC has stayed quiet about the fate of Roseanne’s character on The Conners, Goodman revealed that he thinks his character Dan Conner will likely be moping around because “his wife’s dead.”

In addition, Barr herself has spoken out, per People, about the end for her beloved character, claiming that The Conners planned to kill off the family matriarch by having her die from a drug overdose after she had struggled with a prescription medication addiction in the first and only season of the revival.

Fans will have all of their questions answered when The Conners premieres Tuesday, October 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.