‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Sam Supports Drew And Ava Turns To Ryan

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday, October 16 suggest that there’s great stuff on the way. Ava is becoming increasingly unhinged over Kiki and Griffin’s blossoming relationship and Ryan seems ready to use that to his advantage. Sam and Jason have been on the brink of a full-fledged reunion, but Drew’s worries over Oscar may shift things on this front.

The sneak peek for Tuesday’s show shared via Twitter reveal that Sam will do her best to convince Drew that she’s there for him for whatever he needs. Sam has tried to support Drew in his difficult time with Oscar’s illness but Drew initially pulled away from her. Now, however, with Margaux’s ultimatum adding to the trauma he’s working through, he seems ready to lean on her.

How much will Sam and Drew reconnect as he opens up to her about all of the stress he’s facing? It’s too soon to know for sure, but there is some buzz making the rounds that it may be this pair that ultimately reunites romantically rather than Sam and Jason.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Ava will find a new drinking companion during Tuesday’s show and it looks like that’ll be Ryan. Obviously, she thinks she’s leaning on Kevin during these encounters, and Ryan seems to find Ava intriguing and someone he can utilize as he formulates his next steps.

As Ava continues her downward spiral, things will heat up between Kiki and Griffin. General Hospital spoilers share that she’ll come up with an idea, and it seems that she’ll suggest that the two of them lay low at her place rather than head out to the film festival. Teasers hint that one thing will lead to another, and these two will get intimate once again.

Spencer is back in Port Charles, although Laura will admonish him for flying back without her knowledge. Will Spencer be the one to figure out that Ryan is impersonating Kevin? In addition, Jason will connect with Monica during the October 16 show and the two will have an emotional chat.

But how does Maxie really feel about Peter? Felicia is bound and determined to get some details out of her daughter today. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @teenystweeting #GH55 pic.twitter.com/QxkIcE4qmm — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 11, 2018

As Tuesday’s show plays out, General Hospital spoilers detail that Lulu will lean on Peter as her frustration over Dante grows, and this will spark some jealousy in Maxie. While all signs point toward Maxie and Peter getting romantic at some point, Lulu is struggling right now and this may throw something of a wrench into the potentially romantic relationship developing between her boss and her bestie.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that there are major twists and turns on the way this fall as these relationships hit new obstacles. Will Sam ultimately be with Sam or Jason? What comes next for Lulu with Dante still on assignment? Viewers are hearing plenty of rumors regarding what’s coming up and they’ll be anxious to see what the writers do next.