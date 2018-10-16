Watch France Vs. Germany UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Germany is reeling after five losses in their last nine games, while France has won just once in three tries since their World Cup victory.

Four-time World Cup champions Germany, who last won the world championship just four years ago, come into a Tuesday UEFA Nations League match reeling from a stunning, 3-0 trouncing by the Netherlands on Saturday, as ESPN reported. Now, Die Mannschaft must face the current World Cup holders, France, for the second time in a month as they struggle for survival in first-ever UEFA Nations League competition, in a match that will live stream from suburban Paris.

To find out how to watch the live stream of the France vs. Germany UEFA Nations League Group A1 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 81,000-seat Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, France, on Tuesday, October 16. The start time in germany will be the same. In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17.

When the two European giants met in a Nations League Group A1 game on September 6, neither team managed a goal, per 11v11. But while France may have a case of World Cup hangover, managing just two draws and a win since their July 15 FIFA World Cup Final win over Croatia, Germany have won only three of their last nine international matches, per 11v11, including two losses in the World Cup group stage that saw the then-defending champions exit before reaching the knockout phase.

“It’s difficult to answer why we are struggling for goals,” Germany Manager Joachim Loew told ESPN. We’re creating chances, but simply aren’t putting them away, which would have been very important for our confidence. The fact is, we had so many chances in the last two games but couldn’t score. That’s really bad.”

Watch a preview of the France vs. Germany UEFA Nations League match in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch a free live stream of the France vs. Germany UEFA Nations League Group A1 match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports streaming service of the ESPN network. The ESPN+ live stream is available with a fee of $4.99 per month, though a seven-day free trial is available. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period, fans can watch the Les Bleus vs. Die Mannschaft match at no charge.

Another way to watch the France vs. Germany match is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now, or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the France vs. Germany UEFA Nations League match streaming live on their TV sets.

To view the France vs. German bout for free and without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. Similar to ESPN+, if the subscription is canceled before the seven days are up, fans can watch the France-Germany game streamed live at no charge.

In France, Metropole Television should offer a live stream, while in Germany, the public TV channel ARD Das Erste has rights to the game. Within the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain login credentials.

Once registration is complete, go to the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Saint-Denis. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League France-Germany showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the France vs. Germany UEFA Nations League match, see LiveSoccerTV.com.