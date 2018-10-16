Kylie Jenner Just Dropped A Huge Hint That She Plans To Marry Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are madly in love, but do they ever plan on getting married? Well, according to Kylie’s most recent Instagram post, it looks like wedding bells might be in the couple’s future. In the video, Kylie shows an elaborate floral arrangement which had been gifted to her by her boyfriend Travis Scott. The video itself isn’t all too significant (unless you have a special interest in flowers) but the caption is what has people talking. Kylie writes “thank u hubby” at the end of her caption, referring to Travis Scott. The term hubby is slang for husband and while Travis and Kylie aren’t married currently, this could be telling of their future plans.

Travis is also known to use the term “wifey” for Kylie, as reported by People. The marriage-friendly terms show that the couple is definitely not afraid of committing to each other. The two welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, back in February after months of rumored speculation. The little girl is featured on both parents’ Instagram accounts and other social media platforms.

A source also told People that, “there has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.” So while Kylie may have dropped a major hint in her post, it seems that the two are quite content where they’re at now.

Kylie and Travis started dating back in 2017. Kylie had just broken up with Tyga, her long-term on-again-off-again boyfriend, and started a relationship with Travis Scott in private. However, their relationship was deeply examined by the media once pregnancy rumors broke in late 2018. Kylie and Travis were able to keep their baby news somewhat secret until Kylie’s official announcement on Instagram (after all, nobody knew for sure outside of their circle until Kylie posted after the birth of Stormi).

Travis and Kylie absolutely adore having a child. According to People, “they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible”. So while marriage may be on the back burner for now, it seems like it is in the future for both Kylie and Travis.

The couple seems to be genuinely happy together and they even went to the Met Ball together this year. Both wore simple black outfits that complemented each other.

Kylie recently celebrated her birthday in August as she turned twenty-one. She is also set to become the youngest billionaire ever by the end of this year, according to Forbes.