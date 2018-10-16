Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Rough Few Weeks: ‘My Dad Died, Both Of My Dogs Died’

It’s been a rough few weeks for actress Sandra Bullock, to say the least.

Bullock was recently seen in public for the first time since her father — John W. Bullock — passed away in September. According to the Daily Mail, the Oscar winner attended the 25th ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, where she talked about her good friend and Ocean’s 8 co-star, Sarah Paulson.

“I was going to write a nice speech about all the things I like about Sarah Paulson. Sarah Catharine Paulson, she likes when you use her middle name, or Powell-son, as my 5-year-old calls her,” she began her speech.

Next, Bullock confessed that she has had a rough few weeks lately, suffering not one but three losses.

“But it’s been a crappy few weeks. My dad died, both of my dogs died. You turn on the television or computer and it’s endless tragedies and it seems like more than ever now if you have a vagina, you have to be a fighter as well. So I don’t feel nice. So I decided tonight I’m going to talk about all the things I don’t like about Sarah.”

Bullock then went on to jokingly list all of the things that she “doesn’t like” about Paulson. For example, Bullock joked that she doesn’t like the fact that Paulson can wear things that look like a child threw a box of highlighters — because Paulson still looks breathtaking when she walks the red carpet.

Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock at ELLE’s 25th Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles, CA. — October 15th pic.twitter.com/VhhC6SZtQa — SXB (@sandraxbulIock) October 16, 2018

“I don’t like that bravery and I don’t like that it’s inspiring. I don’t like that she loves so deeply and so openly. And I don’t like that she is loved so deeply and so openly by extraordinary people because it only shines the light on how I just need to be better,” Sandra continued. “I don’t like her work ethic. It reminds me that I need to work harder.”

The actress also mentioned Sarah’s girlfriend — Holland Taylor — saying that the couple have such a joy for life together, which reminds Bullock that she also needs to step up her game and be a better girlfriend. In addition, Bullock said that Paulson is the type of person who would sit with her friend in a hotel room after she’s been stood up.

She also shared that Paulson was kind enough to send her a beautiful flower arrangement just hours after Bullock had to put her beloved dog to sleep. Clearly, Bullock and Paulson are very close — and even though she used humor in her speech, it was easy to see how much Sandra’s friendship with Sarah Paulson really means to her.

And Paulson seemed equally as touched by Sandra’s speech and her close friendship, thanking her for her kind words and for being at the event. Not only because Bullock has had such a rough past couple of weeks, but also considering the fact that Sandra is a homebody and she doesn’t like to leave her house very much.

As Today reported in September, Sandra’s father passed away on September 18 at the age of 93-years-old. Both Sandra’s sister Gesine Bullock and Bullock’s boyfriend — photographer Bryan Randall — shared Instagram posts to honor Bullock’s late father, saying that he was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

As fans know, Bullock has no social media pages and has been relatively silent on the death of her father and her dogs.