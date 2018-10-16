Graffiti Found In A Pompeii Home May Reveal The Exact Day Mount Vesuvius Erupted, Putting It On October 17

Graffiti found inside a home in Pompeii that was being renovated at the time of Mount Vesuvius's eruption may point to a new date for the town's destruction.

Archaeologists in Pompeii have discovered charcoal graffiti inside a home they are currently excavating in the Regio V area which may finally reveal the exact day that Mount Vesuvius erupted as it quickly demolished the town and buried it beneath a thick layer of ash in 79 AD.

As Forbes report, discussion over the date of Mount Vesuvius’s eruption is hardly anything new and scholars have long been debating what time of year those living in Pompeii met their tragic end.

What was once the most commonly accepted date for the eruption was given by the Roman author known as Pliny the Younger, who thoughtfully related his version of events in Pompeii to the historian Tacitus 25 years after the town was gone.

Pliny wrote Tacitus a letter in which he stated that the eruption of Mount Vesuvius had occurred on nonum kal. Septembres. Using Latin calculations, this means that Vesuvius erupted nine days before September 1, making August 24 eruption day.

However, as time has marched on, the date that historians, philologists and archaeologists once assumed was correct has been challenged by the discovery of clothing and botanical remains at the site of Pompeii. For instance, walnuts and pomegranates have now been excavated which would point more toward an autumn date for the eruption, as would wine that would almost certainly have not been made before September when the harvest of grapes was complete.

This little graffito is possibly the most exciting and important discovery to come from the new excavations in Region V, #Pompeii. Though the year is missing, the impermanent nature of charcoal is what may date it to AD 79. https://t.co/JhJxgua10l — Dr Sophie Hay (@pompei79) October 16, 2018

Some archaeologists have also noted that members of the public were donning autumn clothing in Pompeii when Mount Vesuvius erupted, which further makes an autumn date seem more plausible than August.

The new charcoal graffiti that has been found in Pompeii reads XVI K Nov, which means the 16th day before the kalends (or first) of November, which would make October 17 the exact date of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius if the graffiti is in fact correct.

While it is true that there is no year mentioned in the graffiti, the writing itself is believed to have been written right before Pompeii was lost forever, with the house undergoing extensive renovation at this time. And because the graffiti was written in charcoal, it is also highly unlikely that it would have lasted for long had it not been buried for thousands of years as it would have have faded or disappeared entirely if it had been written long before before Mount Vesuvius erupted.

If the graffiti that may have preserved the exact date of the eruption is proven correct, not only will history textbooks need to be changed, but tomorrow would also mark the 1,939th anniversary that Pompeii and Herculaneum were lost to Mount Vesuvius forever.