‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Abby Confronts Ashley!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 16 brings a shocking return for Billy. Abby (Melissa Ordway) confronts Ashley (Eileen Davidson) — and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) goes rogue on the whole blackmailing situation.

At Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) instructed Ted to call Arturo (Cason Canela) to fix the window, and then he told Ted to call the board to convene at the Club. Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up after returning from rehab. Shocked at the shattered mess of a window in the CEO’s office, he said, “What the hell? I was gone a week.”

Billy informed everybody that he graduated to out-patient therapy, and then asked what happened. After he learned the details of Ashley’s plan to steal Jack’s father from him, Billy was stunned. Then, Billy realized that she also probably set him up to succumb to his gambling addiction — but Kyle (Michael Mealor) said that Ashley was against all of that. Billy realized that it was Kyle who tempted him into gambling more, and Kyle simply said that he hurried along the process. Jack kept the two apart when things as physical threats loomed.

At the Abbott mansion, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Abby confronted Ashley over what she did to Jack. Both women expressed their disbelief at Ashley’s actions, but Ashley told them all the reasons why she believed that she was justified in carrying out her devious scheme. Despite all of Ashley’s protestations, Abby refused to believe that her mother had no other choice but to lash out in such an outrageous manner.

However, Ashley pulled on Traci’s heartstrings when she insisted that neither Traci nor Abby had stood up for her against Jack over the blood Abbott clause. Although Traci felt guilty over not standing up for her sister, Traci also told Ashley that she gave up her principles and integrity to get revenge on Jack. Ultimately, Ashley admitted that she had absolutely no regrets over how she had treated Jack.

At the Club, Sharon (Sharon Case) confronted Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki over caving to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) so quickly. Victoria appeared to side with Phyllis, and essentially accused Sharon of being mad at Phyllis over her sleeping with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nikki also advised Sharon to keep her emotions out of her decision making when it came to the blackmailer. Eventually, Nikki just took over and decided to “pay the bastard.” So, she did pay the blackmailer — one dollar. Sharon asked, “Oh my God, Nikki, what have you done?” Nikki explained that she wanted to let the author or the note know that they’re not intimidated at all.

Finally — back at the Abbott mansion — Billy, Kyle, Jack, Traci, and Abby returned and told Ashley that they’d held a board meeting without her. They let Ashley know that the board had voted unanimously to remove her as CEO.

