‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Wednesday, October 17: Steffy Shocks Pregnant Hope, Thorne Confronts Katie

New 'B&B' spoilers state that Thorne demands answers from Katie.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 17 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will shock Hope (Annika Noelle), whose whole perception of family may be twisted by her stepsister. She Knows Soaps promises that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will also demand some answers from his new wife, Katie (Heather Tom).

Steffy cannot wait to rub her truth in Hope’s face, and at the first opportunity she tells her previous rival that she caught Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill (Don Diamont) kissing. This is an especially juicy piece of gossip to discuss, because for so long Brooke had shamed Steffy for having no morals and no values. She constantly compared Steffy to Hope — and found the former lacking. Now Steffy will tell Brooke’s daughter that her mother was sneaking behind Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) back.

Hope will try to defend her mother, but this isn’t hearsay or fabricated news — Steffy actually witnessed the kiss. Hope will eventually make her way to Brooke and confront her with Steffy’s accusations. Surely her mother wouldn’t kiss another man while she’s married? This is Brooke Logan after all! Brooke will confirm to her daughter that Bill had instigated the kiss and that she had rejected his advances. But nobody knows her mother’s history better than Hope. She knows that where there’s smoke there’s usually fire.

Katie told Bill that she was relaxing the visitation schedule that the judge had set — and that he was free to visit Will. She set a few ground rules as to how he could cancel visitation, but told him that Brooke had convinced her about allowing him to see Will. Bill was delighted that he could be the father that he wanted to be to his son again, although he was somewhat surprised at Katie’s generous offer. Not too long ago, she was fighting tooth and nail to limit his access to Will. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he isn’t the only one who’s surprised at Katie’s change of heart.

Thorne will question Katie as to why she’s now changed her mind about Bill. According to Thorne, Bill has hurt Will too many times in the past by not showing up for visits. He knows that she had wanted to protect him from his father’s fickle nature — yet now she’s handing Will to him on a silver platter. Will Katie come clean about Ridge interfering with Judge McMullen? Or will she allow Thorne to draw his own conclusions by telling him that Bill deserves another chance? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.