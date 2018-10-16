NFL Power Rankings: New Orleans Saints Sit High In Most Media Rankings After Bye Week

Even after having a week off, the New Orleans Saints are still seen as one of the top teams in the NFL.

Last week, the New Orleans Saints went out and destroyed the Washington Redskins while Drew Brees put his name into the record books once again. After chalking up a 4-1 record through the first five weeks of the season, the Saints had their bye week which came at a great time to heal up some injuries and prepare for the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the major sports media outlets have released their NFL Power Rankings and the Saints are getting plenty of respect.

After an opening season loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and struggling a bit in their first win, the Who Dat Nation thought a long season was ahead of them. Then, things started to fall into place and the Saints just kept on getting better with each victory.

Now, they have a big challenge ahead of them with a trip to Baltimore to face the Ravens, but they’re going to be well rested after a bye and riding a lot of momentum. The Saints have won four games in a row and are sitting in a good position atop the NFC South, but there is still a lot of the season left to play.

Usually, the Saints love being seen as the underdog, but the NFL Power Rankings aren’t allowing that to happen right now.

Elsa / Getty Images

ESPN – Fourth

ESPN kept the Saints in the fourth spot after their bye week, but the Ravens (New Orleans’ next opponent) are in at five. The Saints now have a great shot at making the playoffs with a chance of 79.5 percent, but there are plenty more games to play.

NFL.com – Fourth

Down one spot from last week, NFL.com had the Patriots jump up to number two while the Chiefs and Saints dropped one each. The Saints didn’t drop due to anything they had done, but merely due to the Pats getting the big win on Sunday night.

USA Today – Third

The Saints are about to have a huge game against the Ravens, but USA Today pointed out that Drew Brees can hit two more big marks this week too. Brees could cross the 500 touchdown pass club and also defeat the one team he has never beaten throughout his career.

The Sporting News – Third

For their upcoming game against the Ravens, The Sporting News believes Brees will get his 500th touchdown out of the way early. From there, it will be time for Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to take over and have the defense step in to stop Joe Flacco.

CBS Sports – Second

CBS Sports has the Saints ranked the highest at the number two spot after jumping ahead of the Patriots and Chiefs while only the L.A. Rams are ahead of them. The defense has really come about in the last two games, and it’s just in time as the Ravens are no slouch.

Currently, a lot of major sports media outlets are high on the New Orleans Saints and that is why they’re in the top five of all of their NFL Power Rankings. The worst is yet to come, though, as the Saints play three of the next four on the road and have a home game against the undefeated Rams thrown in for good measure. Drew Brees and the Saints have big tests ahead of them, but it finally looks like they’re ready.