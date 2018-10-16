Tori Spelling Forgets To Get Birthday Cake For Her 7-Year-Old Daughter, Admits She ‘Blew It’

The busy mom was working so much she forgot to order cake for her youngest daughter's birthday.

Tori Spelling is one of the busiest moms in Hollywood, but even she admits she “blew it” when her young daughter almost didn’t have a candle-lit birthday cake to blow out! The mom of five and her husband, Dean McDermott, recently celebrated the 7th birthday of daughter Hattie, but they almost forgot the most important things: A birthday cake.

Spelling posted birthday wishes to her “Hattie Cat” on Instagram. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star captioned a sweet photo slideshow of her daughter with, “I can’t believe this beauty and magical lady is 7 years old today!”

But Spelling also posted to her Instagram Story to reveal she has been overworked and spaced out on getting a cake, according to People.

“I’ve been working constantly and blew it and have no cake for Hattie’s bday today. Does anyone know anyone in the San Fernando Valley that could help me and make one?”

Spelling, who is also mom to Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Finn, 6 and Beau, 19 months, added the hashtag, “#TheMiddleChild” and a sad winking face.

Tori Spelling must have been very overworked to forget such an important birthday item. The actress and reality star is known for her lavish birthday parties and for her love of the family’s go-to bakery, Hansens in Los Angles.

Spelling’s kids’ past birthday celebrations have included Star Wars, ladybug, superhero, monkey, arcade, and Alice in Wonderland themes. Last year, Tori and Dean treated their oldest son, Liam, to a “glamping” party for his 10th birthday, while eldest daughter Stella had a lavish unicorn-themed ninth birthday bash. According to E! News, activities included face painting, pony rides, piñatas, and a supersized birthday cake, something little Hattie almost missed out on.

Even when times were tough—Spelling and McDermott have been vocal about their financial woes—Tori never held back on the birthday celebrations. In an interview with OK magazine, Tori’s mom Candy once said that while her daughter often cried “poor,” her spending said otherwise. At the time, Candy referenced one of Stella’s earlier parties as an example of her daughter’s out-of-control spending habits.

“Everyone is complaining that they don’t have any money now, and here Tori is doing these grand parties,” Candy Spelling said at the time. “She even rented a house for Stella’s party.”

For now, it seems things have turned around for Tori. Instead of going wild for Hattie’s big day, she posted a poignant photo tribute. Hopefully, she whipped up that cake in time, too.