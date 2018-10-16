Ravenel steps out with another polo enthusiast, 'Real Housewives of D.C.' star Tareq Salahi.

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is using his free time to make some new friends who are also Bravo alumni. Ravenel and his sometimes girlfriend attended the 14th annual Victory Cup last weekend in Charleston, South Carolina. There, Ravenel caught up with Tareq Salahi — best known as the husband of the former Michaele Salahi — one of the Real Housewives of D.C.

Tareq Salahi was in Charleston to play polo with his new wife and business partner, Lisa Spoden. On Instagram, Salahi hoisted the Victory Cup over the heads of his team, Hotels at Sea USA Polo Team, boasting about their win.

“Had a great game playing polo in Charleston!love the hospitality and charm of everyone here.”

Later that night, the two polo players and their dates pulled faces for a photo at dinner.

Thomas Ravenel was making his first public appearance since his arrest on assault charges. As People previously reported, Ravenel is accused of assaulting the family nanny while she was caring for his two children. Nanny Dawn says that Ravenel assaulted her, choking her and further violating her as she was preparing baby bottles.

Ravenel was released on his own recognizance, and has another hearing next month to have a reading of the current charges.

But between his arrest and his separation from all Bravo projects, Ravenel — who had to surrender his passport to the court — has been keeping quiet around Charleston and on social media. Meanwhile, Southern Charm season six has started filming, and there might be some new and very interesting additions to the cast. Ravenel had claimed that he quit the popular series, but after his arrest, Bravo made it clear that they had initiated his departure.

The rest of the cast is back for season six, minus “friend of the cast” J.D. Madison — who is also embroiled in his own sexual assault case.

But perhaps Ravenel and Salahi compared notes on how to weather a scandal. ABC says that Tareq Salahi — and his former wife Michaele — crashed the Obama’s first White House state dinner when the two were on Real Housewives. The incident embarrassed the Secret Service, and the rest of the cast of the Bravo show — the latter of which distanced themselves from the couple. The Salahi’s were then called “social climbers” on the show.

ABC News relayed that the couple were known as “Facebraggers” who post things on social media, only some of their posts holding any degree of authenticity.

“The Salahis have carefully recorded all of their brushes with celebrity over the years on their Facebook page. A quick glimpse of their online photo collection shows them posing with actors, musicians, royalty, and even a Dancing with the Stars winner.”