Khloe Kardashian Shares Sizzling Camo-Pant Selfies To Instagram

Khloe Kardashian shared some seriously sultry photos — and videos — with her Instagram followers Tuesday morning. The blonde Kardashian pouted while wearing a nude tank top that showed off some of her bust, and a pair of camo pants that accentuated her incredible figure. The new mom shared multiple photos and videos that highlighted her outfit and her beauty. With a pair of hoop earrings, Khloe looked incredible as she worked all her angles to get the best shots.

Her makeup was classic Khloe glam. A smokey eye and nude lip were the standouts of the look. Her brows were perfectly styled to look full and clean. Her doe-eyed appearance made many in the comments draw similarities between her and her younger half-sister — Kylie Jenner — who shares similar features. Khloe wore her hair in a sleek ponytail. The straight ends of her blonde hair fell just past her shoulders, and she looked incredible as she twirled the ponytail around.

With 80.6 million followers, it’s clear why Khloe gets so many likes and comments. In the short span that the Instagram share has been live, she has already received almost 100,000 likes and 1,000 comments. For a Kardashian, that’s sounds like a normal Tuesday.

The pictures and videos were filtered to look pink and grainy, while some of the shots featured a faux-3D effect. Khloe has kept up with a pink theme on her Instagram since she announced she was pregnant with a baby girl earlier this year. She welcomed her first daughter, True Thompson, to the world in April.

Fans of Khloe Kardashian absolutely adore her little girl. Khloe shares media footage of True constantly, and it’s clear that the mother has a deep love for her daughter. True Thompson was born with built-in best friends, as two of Khloe’s sisters — Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — welcomed baby girls this year as well. Chicago West was born to Kim and Kanye early this year. Stormi Webster, welcomed by Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, made her surprise debut in February after months of rumors and speculation. Khloe’s little girl is currently the youngest member of the Kardashian slash Jenner empire, but only by a couple of months.

The three mothers have all expressed how happy they are that their girls are so close in age in various social media posts. Kim even adorably referred to the three girls as “triplets” in a super cute pink-tinted post that she shared last month.

Khloe has been using her Instagram to share beautiful family photos and messages of self-love. The star seems to be adjusting to motherhood quite well.