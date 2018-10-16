Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Don Matching Outfits During Trip To Uganda

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are completely in sync when it comes to their style. The famous couple were spotted matching their outfits while on vacation in Africa with their oldest daughter, North, this week.

According to an October 16 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out in Uganda on Tuesday with little North to distribute some of the rapper’s Yeezy sneakers to some kids in the country.

Kim and Kanye completely matched in neon green. Kardashian wore a pair of neon leggings with a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of Yeezy sneakers. The reality star wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight.

Meanwhile her husband wore a neon green long-sleeved shirt with a t-shirt over top, and a pair of matching shorts with his own Yeezy shoes and a purple baseball cap and some dark sunglasses.

As for their daughter, North, donned a gray tank top dress, sneakers, and an iridescent visor.She also had her hair braided as she held her mother’s hand during the outing.

However, Kim and Kanye’s youngest two children, son Saint and daughter Chicago, did not accompany their famous parents for the trip, and Kardashian recently took to Instagram to reveal that she missed her babies.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also visited Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, while in Africa. During the visit, Museveni asked the couple about their careers and lives, inquiring about how many children they had.

“We have three. I would like to have seven,” Kanye stated. The camera then panned over to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who looked stunned by her husband’s statement. “I would not like to have seven,” she fired back.

While Kardashian may not want seven children, she has opened up about the possibility of having a fourth baby with West.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” Kim said of having a fourth child. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kardashian previously told Elle Magazine.

Meanwhile, People Magazine sources reveal that Kim and Kanye have been discussing having more children in the future, and that they would use a surrogate to welcome a fourth child in the future.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure. Chicago is still little, and they have time,” an insider dished.