‘Flipping Out’ Cancellation Rumors Swirl As Star Jeff Lewis Comments On Bravo Show’s Status

There has been a lot of buzz about intense levels of drama playing out between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos in putting together Season 11, which is airing now on Bravo. The word is that Jeff and Jenni had a major falling out and are no longer on speaking terms, and it is possible that this will mean the end of the fan-favorite series. A new Instagram post by the show’s star certainly did nothing to calm fans’ worries.

Jeff Lewis has previously said that he wasn’t sure if Flipping Out would continue past this current season. As the Inquisitr has detailed, Jeff and Jenni Pulos had major issues throughout the filming of this current season and much of it will apparently be shown in upcoming episodes. They are no longer friendly and this is causing issues for everybody.

In Lewis’ new Instagram post, he is standing next to a photo of himself and there are numerous phrases written on the board with the photo. Jeff’s face is crossed out and there are notes about his contract being expired and how he’s high-maintenance and a loser. In the caption, the Flipping Out star quipped about not getting a going away party.

Us Weekly shared some important context after talking with Lewis. It seems that Jeff’s contract with Bravo has ended, and the network hasn’t picked up Flipping Out for season 12. However, the series has not officially been canceled yet, either.

In a recent appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s radio show, notes People, Lewis said that he didn’t expect Bravo to renew his contract. His contract apparently ran through October 15, and Jeff indicated that he’d been receiving a lot of heat from Bravo over how much he’s talked about recent issues.

So far, it doesn’t appear that Bravo has made any statements regarding Lewis’ contract for the future of Flipping Out. Many of those who follow Jeff on Instagram are stunned by the insinuation that Flipping Out may be over and they are anxious to see Jeff, his partner Gabe, and their daughter Monroe perhaps land another show on another network.

For her part, Jenni doesn’t seem to be saying much of anything publicly about any of this. She’s done some promotion for Flipping Out this season, but one of her most recent Instagram posts teased a new project that she’s excited to have in development. Even if Bravo were to bring Jeff and his show back, it looks unlikely that Jenni would be involved.

Is this really the end of Jeff Lewis on Bravo with Flipping Out? Should he head to another network with a new version of the same type of show or should he move on and focus on other projects? Word will likely emerge on the show’s status soon, especially with Jeff being so public about the situation.