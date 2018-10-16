WWE Rumors: Shawn Michaels’ In-Ring Return Could Be Scrapped If ‘Crown Jewel’ Doesn’t Happen, Per ‘Observer’

One of the most anticipated wrestling returns of all time hinges on a single event.

WWE Crown Jewel was shaping up to be one of the bigger wrestling pay-per-view events in recent years, but it has also become one of the most controversial. As things progress in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s possible part in the disappearance and murder of a Washington Post reporter, WWE is stuck in a difficult position. It’s one that will bring about a big decision and it could end up scrapping the in-ring return of Shawn Michaels.

According to Wrestling Observer Live, by way of Cageside Seats, there have been discussions that the “Heartbreak Kid” may not return after all.

When WWE announced that Shawn Michaels was coming out of retirement and getting back in the ring, fans pretty much lost their mind. He will team up with Triple H to reform D-Generation X and take on the Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel, but there are more things on the horizon.

As reported by Inquisitr, it is expected that Shawn Michaels is actually coming back to wrestle four or five matches. There is even the idea that a dream match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania may happen, but all that could possibly change in the coming weeks.

The report states that if Crown Jewel doesn’t happen in Saudi Arabia as planned, Shawn Michaels’ entire wrestling return could be off.

WWE

During last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE went on with things in an almost normal fashion. The night went through the matches and promos while mostly promoting WWE Evolution, but they didn’t entirely forget about Crown Jewel.

Yet, they didn’t actually really push it either.

Images would pop up on the screen for the different matches happening at the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The Undertaker and Kane gave a weird promo from a boiler room which was rather old-school and it was to promote their match against DX, but other than that, the announcers didn’t say a whole lot.

Right now, it appears as if WWE is going to carry on with Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018, and they will head to Saudi Arabia for it. A lot could happen in the next two weeks, but all seems to be moving forward with the PPV.

There is the possibility that matches from the card could be moved to Monday Night Raw or Survivor Series or an entirely new event. It’s odd to think that Shawn Michaels’ in-ring return could be completely scrapped if Crown Jewel doesn’t go on as planned, but that’s what Wrestling Observer says is possible. Only time will tell what’s going to happen with the event in Saudi Arabia, but now, HBK’s return appears to be in jeopardy.