The ‘RHOBH’ Cast (Except Lisa Vanderpump) Supports Erika Jayne’s Pretty Mess Tour [Photo]

Lisa Vanderpump is allegedly refusing to film season nine.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills attended Erika Jayne’s The Pretty Mess Tour on Sunday night, October 14, in Los Angeles.

Amid filming on the show’s ninth season, the cast of the show, aside from Lisa Vanderpump, attended the concert at The Globe Theater and posed for a group photo, which Teddi Mellencamp Arroyava later shared on her Instagram page.

“About last night…@theprettymess you killed it,” Mellencamp Arroyave wrote in the caption of her group photo.

Kemsley also posted the same image on her Instagram page.

“Girls just wanna have fun! And we sure did watching [Erika] perform last night at the Globe theatre in LA. Thank you EJ for showing us and everyone else what hard work, dedication, passion and drive looks like,” she wrote. “It was magic, and very inspirational watching you live your dreams and looking as stunning as you do. You make it look too easy.”

As for the rest of the cast, Denise Richards appeared to be busy filming for her next movie role and Camille Grammer, who was also not seen at the event, was likely busy making sure she and her family are ready for her October 20 wedding to David C. Meyer.

As fans may have heard, Lisa Vanderpump has reportedly been estranged from her co-stars, with the exception of Denise Richards, for the past several weeks as filming continues on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“[Lisa is] refusing to film with them anywhere,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this month.

According to the report, the women of the show recently participated in a group photo. However, Vanderpump was reportedly unwilling to shoot with her co-stars and requested her producers allow her to be photographed on a different day when her co-stars weren’t present.

“The tension is that bad. However, the other ladies know Lisa carries the show and they’d never want to lose her as a cast member, but Lisa is so isolated right now she’s thinking of all her options moving forward,” the source added.

Vanderpump has been appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show’s first season and is one of the two remaining full-time co-stars with the other being Kyle Richards. Camille Grammer is still on the show and was one of the original stars but has not maintained her full-time position throughout the series’ run.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to begin airing later this year on Bravo TV.