Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Choose Superstar Godparents For Baby Per ‘Radar’

Duchess Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have reportedly made a huge decision regarding whom they will pick as godparents of their unborn child.

Radar Online has reported that Markle is looking towards several A-list celebrity friends to fill the big roles.

“She wants George and Amal Clooney as godparents, as well as Serena Williams and her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, whom she has taken with her on her first official royal tour of Australia,” alleges a source close to the royal family.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, is looking to fill the roles with royal relatives such as his brother, Prince William.

“It’s part of the classic difference between Harry and Meghan. She is still all about celebrity, while Harry is a true blue blood who likes to keep things more subtle when it comes to things like godparenting duties,” said the source told Radar.

“He is more likely to give that honor to old friends and Royals instead of celebrity pals, whereas Meghan will see it as a way to cement her friendship with the likes of the Clooneys,” concluded the insider.

As is tradition, children of a royal couple do not have one godmother and one godfather. Rather, they can have up to eight godparents apiece.

Radar reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, George, has seven godparents and the couple’s daughter, Charlotte, has five godparents.

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stunned to learn that their first-born, as a great-grandchild of the sovereign, is too far down the line of succession to be either a prince or princess as decreed over 100 years ago.

According to a report by Express, King George V, Harry’s great-great-grandfather, limited titles within the royal family in back in 1917. The first-born son of Harry and Markle would become Earl of Dumbarton. This was one of the subsidiary titles Harry received from the queen on the morning of his wedding to Markle in May of this year. If the couple welcomes a daughter, she would be Lady (whatever name they give her) Mountbatten-Windsor.

It is only Queen Elizabeth that has the power to change this, allowing the couple’s children to be given the title of His (or Her) Royal Highness and prince and princess.

Kensington Palace announced that the couple was expecting their first child together on October 15. They are currently on their first extended tour of royal duties for the next 16 days in Australia.