Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Led Prince Harry To Give Up Alcohol, Per ‘Radar Online’

Duchess Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child, and her husband Prince Harry is said to be supporting his wife through the first months of pregnancy. He’s even given up something he loves as a show of support.

According to an October 16 report by Radar Online, Prince Harry has allegedly given up drinking alcohol for the duration of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy as he supports his wife while she carries their first child.

“Meghan obviously cannot drink during her pregnancy and Harry wants to be there to support her,” a royal source told The Sun.

The insider goes on to reveal that Harry’s new sober lifestyle is keeping him away from his wild friends while out and about in London.

“When they are in London, they have been spending more nights in together as he cannot go out drinking with friends like he used to,” the insider stated.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy on Monday with an official statement via Kensington Palace, thanking everyone for their love and support through their new journey.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the statement read.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still planning to follow through with all of their travel plans as they are currently touring the world together on their first big trip since their royal wedding earlier this year.

Markle is said to be feeling very well in the first few weeks of her pregnancy, and that she has already had her 12-week scan, which came out looking good.

In addition, the entire royal family is said to be thrilled about the news of another royal baby coming into the world. Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly “delighted” about having a little niece or nephew, who will be the cousin to his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, whom he shares with his wife Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles is also said to be very happy about the big baby news, as well as his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pregnancy announcement came just days after the Duchess of Sussex was started rumors with her tiny baby bump at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding.

Harry and Meghan’s baby is due this spring.