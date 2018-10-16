Iggy Azalea Shows Off Taut Abs In Two-Piece Outfit

Although rapper Iggy Azalea recently canceled her “Bad Girls” tour, she’s still working what she’s got.

The “Fancy” singer took to Instagram as a brand representative. She donned a unique look from the Fashion Nova line. In the series of two photos, Azalea wears a shiny faux-leather black bra top with zipper detailing around the hem, which she paired with the brand’s “Let’s Go Dancing” high-waisted mixed-media skirt in red. She painted her pouty lips red as well, echoing the color of the skirt.

She kept her eyes and the rest of her face neutral with beige tones. Her blonde wavy locks cascaded past her waist as she posed casually, sitting down in a living area in the first photo. In the second image, Azalea focused on her midsection and lips — cutting off her eyes and legs in the cropping. She lounged luxuriously on a gray piece of furniture, surrounded by decorative pillows.

A mere hour after she posted the image, more than 122,000 of Azalea’s 12.3 million Instagram followers liked the post, which translates into a lot of eyes on Fashion Nova’s unique consumer clothing options.

Fans appreciated the unique style that the rapper chose. One follower commented, “I love it, and I love your sense of style your [sic] truly amazing.”

Another follower wanted to know when the “Black Widow” songstress planned to party up with the brand in order to create her own fashion line. The fan asked, “Iggy are you coming out with a fashion nova line?!!”

After waiting anxiously for years for Azalea’s sophomore album, the rapper’s fans also asked about any upcoming releases from her. “So what are we looking at for the next project? Couple years? You still gon [sic] work with the same team that dropped the ball on STS?”

Earlier, Inquisitr reported that the “Kream” singer went to Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights, and shared an image of herself amidst terrifying misshapen rag dolls in the event’s Trick ‘r Treat maze.

Unfortunately, Azalea canceled her second tour in three years without much notice and with little explanation. This hit fans of her work hard, as they haven’t had a chance to enjoy her music live very often over the course of the past several years. According to concert promoters Live Nation, the dates were abandoned due to “unforeseen circumstances.” They offered refunds for any tickets already purchased, but that was cold comfort for fans who had hoped to enjoy Azalea’s new music from Survive the Summer — as well songs from her first release, The New Classic.