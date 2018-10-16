California Student May Have Given Out Cookies Made With Grandparents’ Ashes

A student at a Sacramento high school may have added a very morbid ingredient to a sugar cookie recipe, according to a report from Fox 40. Authorities say that there are claims that the highschooler might have included her grandparent’s ashes in the cookies and handed them out to some of her fellow students at the Da Vinci Charter Academy.

One student reportedly came home and told his parents that there was a girl at school bragging that she had baked her grandmother’s remains into the baked treats.

“This girl is going around telling everyone, basically at this point, that she had brought in these cookies to school with human ashes in them,” the student said in an interview with Fox 40.

The parents of the student who spoke out about the incident say they are displeased with the way that it was handled by the school. They claim that school officials asked their son to submit a statement and then told him not to say anything about it to anyone else.

“The district seems to be a little bit more concerned about protecting themselves than protecting their students,” the boy’s father said.

They have also said that other parents at the school have not received an official notice about the allegations.

The cookies haven’t been tested for human remains as yet, CBS reports, but the police are investigating nevertheless because of testimony from students at the school.

Officers have admitted that the case is surprising.

“No, this is a weird one,” said Police Lt. Paul Doroshov. “I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically, physiologically by this.”

There are suspicions that two students cooked up this horrifying scheme and at least nine unsuspecting students ate the cookies.

According to Fox 40, representatives from the high school and the school district have declined to be interviewed. The school district opted to send a written statement instead.

“While we cannot comment on confidential student matters, I can tell you that the physical and social-emotional safety of our students is our first priority,” the statement read. ” We take all allegations of wrongdoing seriously and we conduct thorough investigations and involve the police when appropriate. This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible.”

There’s no word yet on why the students may have tried to trick their peers in this way.