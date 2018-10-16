Michael Moore Really Wants Tom Hanks To Run For President In 2020

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore thinks actor Tom Hanks would be an excellent choice as a 2020 Presidential candidate.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore revealed in a recent appearance on “Good Morning Britain” that he has personally asked beloved actor Tom Hanks to run against President Donald Trump in 2020.

The Oscar-winning documentarian says the Oscar-winning actor that he’s a fantastic choice due to how likable he is.

“Who doesn’t like Tom Hanks? Nobody, right? Tom Hanks would win,” Moore said.

Moore says that Hanks has told him he had no plans to run both times he’s mentioned it, but Moore has been vocal about his affinity for Hanks as a 2020 candidate on multiple occasions now.

Back in September, Moore went on ABC News to make it clear he thought the Democrat’s best chance to beat Trump was to run a left-leaning celebrity.

“When you say people don’t love Trump, you clearly have never watched ‘The Apprentice,'” Moore told film critic Peter Travers on his ABC show ‘Popcorn’. “People loved that show. Why don’t [Democrats] run beloved figures?”

When Travers asked which celebrity Moore thought would be the best choice, he was quick to answer.

“Tom Hanks,” he said. “Who wouldn’t vote for Tom Hanks. Why not? I’ve asked him twice now to run and he won’t run.”

He added, “I even offered [to] be the VP, I’ll do all the work. You just show up at nice things and smile and be happy. Oprah, who wouldn’t vote for Oprah? How about Michelle Obama? Who wouldn’t vote for Michelle Obama? Come on, we could win if we ran somebody people wanted to vote for.”

Despite Moore’s thoughts that a movie star or celebrity might be best, many still have their eyes on left-leaning politicians to see who might rise to the top and win the nomination in 2020.

According to CNN, names like Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders have been floated around as potential options for the party.

Sen. Warren has been in the news a lot lately due to her public battles with President Donald Trump about her Native American ancestry, as reported by The Inquisitr, and White House Cheif of Staff John Kelly, according to CNN.

According to a new CNN poll, however, the most likely candidate to win the nomination is former Obama-era Vice President Joe Biden, with about one-third of candidates saying they’d want Biden as their nominee in 2020.

The first @CNN numbers for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination just released this morning: Biden 33%

Sanders 13%

Harris 9%

Warren 8%

Booker 5%

Kerry 5%

Bloomberg 4%

O’Rourke 4%

Holder 3%

Garcetti 2%

Avenatti 1%

Gillibrand 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Patrick 1%

Bullock <1%

Delaney <1% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 14, 2018

Whether it’s a celebrity or an already established candidate running against Donald Trump in 2020, the incumbent President will have to win over the country once more, since FiveThirtyEight reported the approval rating for Trump sits at only 42 percent.