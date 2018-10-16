Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite For A Fun Day Out With Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted out together this week in Calabasas. The former couple were photographed spending the day with their daughter, Penelope, as they hit up the Color Me Mine pottery studio.

According to an October 16 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were solo with Penelope, as they left their two sons, Mason and Reign, at home for the outing.

Kourtney donned a black shirt with a black and white Adidas hoodie over top. She also sported black Adidas track pants with red stripes on the side. She wore her dark hair parted to the side and styled straight as she held a coffee in one hand, and brown paper bags in another, which she used to shield her face from the paparazzi.

Little Penelope wore a dark blue polo shirt with a collar, and matching navy spandex bike shorts. She also sported a pair of royal blue sneakers, and wore her long hair down in natural-looking waves as she carried her own drink outside of the pottery studio.

Disick also had his own drink inside the studio, where he painted pottery with his only daughter. Scott wore khaki cargo pants and a matching tan hooded sweatshirt for the family outing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship has really evolved over the years. The couple dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2015. Fans watched them go through many relationship struggles, which mostly stemmed from Disick’s drinking and hard partying.

After their split, they both took different paths and eventually found themselves in new relationships. Kourtney began dating Younes Bendjima, whom she spent nearly two years with before ending the romance back in early August. She has since moved on to model Luka Sabbat.

Scott began dating model Sofia Richie, and the two have been nearly inseparable since. They’re relationship is said to be very serious, and she is often spotted spending time with Disick and his three children.

While it doesn’t seem that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will get back together, sources tell Hollywood Life that the reality star will always have a “special” place in her heart for the father of her three children.

“Kourtney has no desire at all to get back together with Scott. He was her first love and she will always have a special place for him in her heart, but now her only concern is doing what’s in their children’s best interests,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!