Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Booty In Figure-Hugging Outfit In Latest Instagram Snap

Tammy Hembrow sure knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. The Instagram personality and fitness blogger shared yet another jaw-dropping picture with her 8.8 million followers, flaunting her perfectly-sculpted booty in a tight white outfit.

Tammy showed why she is the queen of selfies in her latest Instagram snap, where she’s seen showcasing her incredible hourglass figure in a long-sleeved white crop top and tight leggings combo. The ensemble contrasted nicely against the new tan that she brought home from her recent vacation to the Fiji islands.

The 24-year-old wore her blonde locks in a messy updo — and kept her makeup to a minimum — as she posed holding a drink promoting the sports nutrition brand Women’s Best. She captioned the photo: “@womensbest have free shipping for the next 72 hours with the code ‘free’ so get on it loversss.”

Her social media fans were clearly thrilled with her latest photo, with one user commenting “you look unreal,” and another saying “Absolutely gorgeous girl,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Some users even went as far as noticing small details in their favorite Instagrammer’s picture, with one pointing out how gorgeous her long nails looked: “Love the nails! Green is my favourite!” The snap has already garnered over 360,000 likes.

The Australian bombshell has recently split from her ex-fiancé, Reece Hawkins — and according to the Daily Mail, she hasn’t kept her feelings quiet on social media ever since it became public knowledge that he was now dating model London Goheen. She has often posted comments on her Instagram page related to the breakup, and in a now-deleted post from last month, Tammy wrote: “Break-ups hurt, but losing someone who doesn’t respect and appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss.” The two were once dubbed “Instagram’s Hottest Couple,” and they share two children — three-year-old son Wolf and two-year-old daughter Saskia — but broke up last June after being together for four years.

Despite the very public breakup, Tammy seems to be focused on enjoying herself and her family as much as possible. She recently took her children to Fiji on vacation, and posted a series of photos of them all snuggling and having the best time by the beach. In one of the heartwarming family pictures she shared, Tammy revealed that she booked the trip last minute — but that it had ended up being a great idea.

“Booked this trip the night before we came & soo glad I did. Fiji is gorgeous & my bubbas are having the best time ever. can’t wait to show them so many more places on this beautiful earth,” Tammy shared.