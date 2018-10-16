Bella Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday With Boyfriend The Weeknd, Posts Intimate Images From The Special Day

Although model Bella Hadid celebrated her 22nd birthday on October 9, she waited to share images from her birthday bash on Instagram until Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail. The sweet snaps from her big day include intimate moments with her boyfriend and singer The Weeknd and group photos with friends.

Hadid began the series of nine photos with two images of herself and The Weeknd together side by side. The candid photos capture them sharing a sweet moment as they hug and cuddle up to one another. Hadid looks radiant with a huge smile on her face as she laughs with her beau. Dressed in a chic, black corset top, black pants, and plenty of silver bling, including hoop earrings and necklaces, the model looks dressed for a night to remember. The Weeknd is also dressed in all black, sporting a jacket, skinny jeans, and boots.

The party is captured in the other photos posted in the series, including a group of friends sitting at a table complete with colorful lights, candles, and party decorations. In one image, Hadid has her eyes closed as her four-tiered white cake, complete with butterfly decals, glows with candles. Another image shows a collage of photographs taken at the party, in which guests are drinking, laughing, and making silly faces for the camera.

The birthday girl wrote a long caption next to the photo, thanking all of her loved ones and fans who made her day so special.

“I know I’m a lil late but I’m still in shock thinking about my birthday this year. I’ve never felt so much love & happiness. Thank u to my baby, my beautiful family and friends for making this surprise so special. This was the best day ever( EVER).. thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes. I feel so lucky, I can’t believe it.”

Under the caption, fans left the model messages wishing her a happy birthday and thanking her for sharing all of her favorite moments from the birthday celebration. One fan wrote, “This is so lovely, you deserve all the good in your life Bella,” and another commented, “This is so cute omg we love you baby bels, the best!”

Hadid and The Weeknd have had some ups and downs in their relationship but after splitting up and then officially getting back together during the Cannes Film Festival in May, it appears that they are more in love than ever.