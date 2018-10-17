Duchess Meghan Used A Fertility App & Kept Prince Harry On A Sex Schedule, Per ‘Radar’

A new report by Radar Online alleges that Meghan Markle wanted to become pregnant quickly with Prince Harry, so she kept her handsome husband on a “sex schedule” and used a fertility app to heighten her chances of conception.

Radar reported that the duchess put the prince on a “conception clock” via the use of a fertility app where she used her personal information to let her know when the best time for the couple to conceive would be.

The app also reportedly used personal data, per Radar, about Meghan’s body reportedly used to tell users how to increase their chances of conceiving either a boy or girl.

The site alleges that the duchess downloaded the Aesop Fertility Clock to help her in her quest to become a mother

Radar reported that the site was founded by PayPal entrepreneur Max Levchin and pinpoints users’ ovulation days, sending message updates in fun and relatable ways for parents-to-be.

“The reason Meghan got the Aesop app was she liked the idea of being able to maximize the chances of having a girl,” an insider that was reportedly close to the former Suits star allegedly told Radar.

“At first Harry thought it was all a bit robotic and un-romantic. But they started to turn it into a game and Meghan would tell him: ‘It’s Aesop time,'” said the pal.

While this all sounds quite comical for a royal couple to use something as common as a fertility app to increase conception, it is a common practice among many married couples who are looking to have a baby.

Television shows such as NBC’s hit Friends have even made jokes about being “ready” at a moment’s notice because a woman was “ovulating” and could get pregnant.

Radar Online also reported that just three years ago, the actress bought herself a present for her unborn child, which was engraved with the initials she wants her child to have.

Markle reportedly bought herself a pricey Cartier Tank Françoise wristwatch.

The actress told Hello Canada Magazine in 2015, “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version of the watch. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M’. And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

While the Duchess of Sussex never revealed what the initials meant, chances are she will make sure any future daughter she bears has initials to fit the pricey engraving.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a 16-day tour of Australia.