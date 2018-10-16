Donald Trump Denies Having Financial Interests In Saudi Arabia, Touts 7 Million Job Openings

Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to deny having any financial interest in Saudi Arabia. The president’s financial ties have come under scrutiny recently after the disappearance and suspected murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. According to The Hill, Trump dismissed the potential link as fake news, adding that neither did he have any financial interests in Russia.

Trump’s business relationship with Saudi Arabia has been under scrutiny recently after he defended Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in Khashoggi’s disappearance. In a news conference on Monday, the president told reporters that King Salaman denied any knowledge of Khashoggi’s disappearance, despite evidence that suggests the Saudi government was involved.

“It sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers, who knows. We are going to try to get to the bottom of it very soon. But his was a flat denial,” Trump said.

Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on October 2. He was seen entering the Saudia Arabia consulate in Turkey but was never seen exiting the building. Turkish police have said that they believe the journalist was murdered while inside the consulate, which he was visiting in order to obtain documents for his wedding. The Saudi government claims Khashoggi left the consulate via the rear entrance. Khashoggi was a long-time critic of Saudi leadership.

President Trump spoke with King Salman, noting that Salman was very strong in his denial of any wrongdoing. Trump has been called out for his inconsistent opinion on Saudi Arabia.

Over the past few days, there have been several reports, particularly one from CNN, covering the president’s financial relationship with Saudi Arabia. Trump himself has talked about business with Saudi Arabia, noting that he “gets along with all of them.” He also pointed out that he likes “them very much” because they spent $40 or $50 million buying apartments from him. Trump also had a Saudi billionaire purchase a yacht and hotel from him.

On Tuesday, however, the president denied any financial connection between him and Saudi Arabia.

For the record, I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia (or Russia, for that matter). Any suggestion that I have is just more FAKE NEWS (of which there is plenty)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

He then went on to talk about job numbers and the stock market, which has begun to recover after dropping sharply last week, instead of his financial entanglements.

“Incredible number just out, 7,036,000 job openings. Astonishing – it’s all working! Stock Market up big on tremendous potential of USA. Also, Strong Profits. We are Number One in World, by far!”