Angela Simmons has built an Instagram page with more than 5 million followers, and she loves to post a variety of photos, quotes, and updates. Simmons is a confident, strong woman who usually isn’t shy about flaunting what she’s got. She has run into issues sharing bathing suit or bikini photos in the past, but in a new post this week, it looks like she’s ready to ignore the haters and embrace her assets.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Angela Simmons posted, then deleted, a bikini photo a while back. She did eventually post a new bikini photo, but that one garnered an intense mix of feedback from her followers. That isn’t stopping her, though, as now she’s posted a new photo showing her in a sexy one-piece black bathing suit and it looks like she’s getting mostly positive feedback.

The latest biking suit selfie shared on Instagram by Angela came on Monday and it shows her standing on one foot, leaning against a patio railing, her long hair in waves down over one shoulder. The bathing suit, tagged as a Myra Swim piece, showed plenty of cleavage and was very flattering on Simmons.

It looks like the bathing suit Simmons chose to wear in this trio of sexy shots is the Kerr one-piece suit by Myra Swim. It’s described as having an 80s or 90s sports style high cut and it has gold buckles on the shoulders.

The Kerr is fitted at the waist to flatter the curves of the wearer, which is certainly the case for Simmons. In addition, it’s said to have a seamless finish and provide “minimal” coverage on the front and the back.

Angela’s post raked in nearly 135,000 likes in about a day, with more than 1,600 comments from her followers. While there were some critical comments, many people noted that she looked sexy and amazing.

Numerous followers of Simmons noted that they love how she keeps things real and natural and doesn’t extensively Photoshop her images like many on Instagram do. Angela has been sharing a lot of posts about how hard she’s been working out lately, and many of her fans can see how well her efforts are paying off for her.

Angela Simmons has a lot going on these days, with her adorable son, a new rumored romance, and a growing business. Fans love to follow along with her life and projects via her Instagram page and love that she is keeping it real and showing her confidence in everything she posts.