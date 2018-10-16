Apple Responds To #Bagelgate With A New Emoji Featuring Cream Cheese

New Yorkers called the old bagel emoji a "monstrosity."

Apple has been accused of some pretty heinous things, but its latest controversy is pretty egregious. The tech company was just about to add a new bagel to its emoji line-up, but the sad little breakfast staple was met with outcry from bagel lovers who said the bagel looked “factory-produced,” dry and unappetizing. Twitter users were quick to jump on the controversy, calling on Apple to change the image, according to Business Insider.

Apple was all set to release the new bagel when people began to call out the new look. New emojis are approved by the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit independent standards group, but the companies who create the images have some license to decide how they want an image to look. It seems as though, in this case, Apple fell short of bagel lover’s expectations.

Twitter users were not impressed with the new bagel, calling it everything from a “monstrosity” to labeling it #sadbagel. CNBC contributor Josh Brown threatened to organize a march against the offending image.

“I’m organizing a march in New York City against Apple’s just-revealed bagel emoji, which comes out with the next iOS update. It looks like something you get from a cardboard box in the freezer section at Walmart. This insult will not stand,” he tweeted.

I’m organizing a march in New York City against Apple’s just-revealed bagel emoji, which comes out with the next iOS update. It looks like something you get from a cardboard box in the freezer section at Walmart. This insult will not stand. pic.twitter.com/Z44YFBuUlU — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) October 3, 2018

Morning Show host Pat Kiernan tweeted that New Yorkers demanded more of their breakfast emojis.

“You call this factory-produced bagel an emoji that stands for all bagels??? New Yorkers demand more,” he said.

You call this factory-produced bagel an emoji that stands for all bagels??? New Yorkers demand more. https://t.co/kvo6THEjNO — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) October 3, 2018

Grub Street got in on the debate, calling the new bagel a “monstrosity.”

Apple's new bagel emoji is a monstrosity https://t.co/0NUXWdLxfZ — Grub Street (@grubstreet) October 2, 2018

Apple heard the call and heroically stepped in with a new image. This one features a larger, more appetizing bagel, complete with a spread of cream cheese. Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge spotted the updated bagel emoji, saying that the new version would hit phones with Apple’s iOS 12.1 update.

Responding to complaints, Apple's bagel emoji has been updated in the latest iOS 12.1 beta pic.twitter.com/k5l67QZldf — Jeremy Burge ???? (@jeremyburge) October 15, 2018

This isn’t the first time a tech giant has dealt with controversy over its emojis. Earlier this year, Google was lambasted for putting an egg in its salad emoji, which made the emoji unfriendly to vegan users. Google changed the image to remove the egg, leaving lettuce and tomato. Some Twitter users joked that Google should remove the lettuce and tomato to be completely inclusive.

“There’s big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the???? emoji— we’ve removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad,” Google UX Manager Jennifer Daniel wrote of the change.