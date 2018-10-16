Jon Hamm Talks To James Corden About ‘Hammaconda’ Rumors & Shares A Revolting Meal

If you don't know what 'Hammaconda' means, use your imagination.

The Late Late Show host James Corden asked actor Jon Hamm an intensely personal question on the show on Monday night, all part of a rather disgusting game in which participants could answer or decline and then eat a revolting food.

It’s not uncommon for late-night talk show hosts to play games with their contestants – Jimmy Fallon and James Corden are famous for it. And sometimes, those games involve disgusting food or drinks, like The Tonight Show’s “Drinko” where players must drink a nasty alcoholic beverage depending on where a chip falls.

Such was the case on Monday’s episode, as E! Online reports, when Corden busted out “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” which he’s done before (including a round with Cher). The rules were simple: Players (including Corden) would be asked a personal or controversial question. They could choose not to answer, but if they passed, they would have to eat something disgusting. Options included a bull’s penis, bird saliva, and pork tongue jelly, among others.

Corden, for his part, only answered one question. When asked, for example, to name his least-favorite Jon Hamm movie, Corden was quick to answer, “Tag” (a 2018 comedy that got mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office). When asked to name the least-favorite guest that he’s ever had on the show, Corden hemmed and hawed and then gave up, and downed a tarantula as punishment. He also declined to rank his fellow late-night talk show hosts from best to worst.

Jon Hamm slams hot sauce & stays coy about the "Hammaconda" in epic "Spill Your Guts" on "Late Late Show" https://t.co/w0dfK9bZK8 pic.twitter.com/NSM5XNOtxB — billboard (@billboard) October 16, 2018

Hamm also declined to answer two questions. The first was to rank these Batmans from best to worst: George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck (for which he had to drink a chili cheese dog smoothie). The second: Who is one person you’ve worked with that you never want to work with again? (for which he downed straight hot sauce).

But the question which got the biggest reaction from the crowd referenced the rumor that Hamm sports a “Hammaconda.” That’s a portmanteau of Hamm’s name and the word “anaconda,” and if you don’t know what it means, use your imagination. Corden goaded Hamm to answer, saying that his (Corden’s) mom was in the audience, and that she only came to the show that night because she wants to know how big the Hammaconda is – and Corden wasn’t lying, as the camera cut to a shot of his mom in the audience, looking thoroughly embarrassed.

You can see how Hamm responded in the video below, but be warned: this video contains adult themes. (The portion where Hamm and Corden discuss the Hammaconda begins at 12:47).

And if you can’t (or won’t) watch the video, long story short: he didn’t answer.