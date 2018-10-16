Teresa Giudice Is Taking Things ‘One Day At A Time’ After Husband Joe’s Deportation, Hints She Won’t Move?

Teresa Giudice shared a new post on Instagram on Monday.

Teresa Giudice is doing her best to go about her life as usual after learning her husband, Joe Giudice, will be deported back to Italy after his 41-month prison sentence is completed in March 2019.

On Instagram on Monday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey shared her first photo since learning the news and in the image, she and her oldest daughter, 17-year-old Gia Giudice, were seen posing at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey.

“Taking it one day at a time, with my beautiful Gia checking out [Rutgers University],” Teresa wrote in the caption of the photo.

Since Joe’s upcoming deportation was confirmed, rumors have been swirling which suggest Teresa may be planning for divorce and others that claim she has absolutely no plans to leave New Jersey, regardless of where her husband ends up.

Last week, after news of Joe’s deportation first hit the web, TMZ told readers the reality star has “zero interest” in moving herself and her four daughters to Italy, where they have no friends and have never resided. The outlet also said Teresa felt that moving the girls to another country would come as a “culture shock” and rock their lives completely.

As TMZ noted, Teresa and Joe’s oldest daughter, Gia, is in her final year of high school and the other girls, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and nine-year-old Audriana, have years before they graduate.

While Teresa Giudice has not confirmed whether or not she will be moving to Italy with her husband once he’s deported, her Instagram photo may be a hint that she’s planning to remain in the United States. After all, it seems hard to believe she would be leaving Gia in New Jersey while taking herself and the remaining members of their family to another country.

In January, during an appearance at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 reunion, Teresa was asked if she would consider moving to Italy if her husband was to be deported.

“I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live. I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can,” she said, according to a report from People magazine.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her family, tune into the upcoming season nine premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday, November 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.