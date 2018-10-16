‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3, Part 2 Delayed, Return Date Revealed!

Attack on Titan Season 3 continues to get exciting with the Scout Regiment going on their final operation to retake Wall Maria. Unfortunately, fans of the popular anime will be needing more patience to watch the upcoming episodes as Attack on Titan is set to go on a hiatus.

According to Crunchyroll, after the release of Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 12, it was announced that the second half of the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece will be airing in April 2019.

“The first cour of Season 3 of Attack on Titan has concluded, but the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s smash hit manga will continue on the NHK network in April of 2019, and now a new key visual has been published to preview future developments for the story. The new visual depicts Eren Jaeger standing ankle-deep in the surf and gazing out toward the horizon.”

The promotional image for Attack on Titan Season 3, Part 2 featured Eren Jaeger finally seeing the ocean for the first time. This could mean that the Scout Regiment succeeds with their mission to reclaim their territory from the Titans and explore the outside world. Since they were kids, Eren and his best friend Armin Arlert dreamt of going outside the walls and discovering all the wonders of the world.

In the latest episode of Attack on Titan Season 3, the final operation to retake Wall Marie commenced. As they prepare for their expedition, the brave soldiers of the Scout Regiment were cheered by the people inside the walls. One of the main goals of their expedition is to unveil the secrets of the Titans in the basement of Griesha Jaeger.

A new key visual for the "Attack on Titan" S3 anime 2nd cour is now being displayed on its website; slated for April 2019 https://t.co/U0W7wRSgph pic.twitter.com/7krCozX0Je — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) October 14, 2018

Based on the preview of the first episode of Attack on Titan Season 3, Part 2, it seems like the Scout Regiment will be facing a huge tragedy in their mission to retake Wall Maria. The preview showed Eren and Mikasa having an argument with a bloody Levi Ackerman. Levi questioned Eren if they know what they are doing before proceeding to attack him. As expected, Levi’s action angered Mikasa, who pressed her blade in the captain’s throat.

The preview also featured the appearance of the Beast Titan and Reiner Braun and Bertholdt Hoover in their human form. While on their way to Eren’s house, the Scout Regiment may have encountered the three powerful Titans, leaving them with no choice but to fight for their lives. Attack on Titan Season 3, Part 1 has left fans with lots of questions which will only be answered when the anime returns in April 2019.