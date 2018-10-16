All The Details Of The 2018 Ultimate Disney Christmastime Package At Walt Disney World

This would truly be a Christmas season full of magic with this vacation package.

Last year, Disney started doing something that may have seemed a little strange to some people, but it ended up being very popular. It’s called their “Ultimate Disney Christmastime Package,” and they have now revealed the details for the 2018 version. Not only do you get to have a great holiday vacation with your family at Walt Disney World, but you get a lot of extras that most other guests will not get to experience.

It’s hard to find someone who wouldn’t want to go to WDW during the Christmas season as there are so many extra holiday things to do. There are unique and special parties, fireworks displays, dance parties, meals, and so much more.

Beginning next week, guests will have the ability the book the 2018 Ultimate Disney Christmastime Package, but they’ll have to act quickly. The vacation package is only for select dates near the end of the year and availability will be limited, but the fun won’t be.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, the package will be for a five-night stay at a select moderate, deluxe, or deluxe villa resort at Walt Disney World. Guests will have to check in on December 17, 2018, and check out on December 22, 2018, but there is going to be so much built into that trip.

Danny Cox

Guests will be able to enjoy the theme parks and amenities as they wish, but this package does include some additional festivities to partake in. Each of these events will happen on the specific dates listed and are only included (in price) for those who have purchased this package.

December 17, 2018

Guests will have exclusive nighttime access to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They will be able to check out the unique holiday decor and ride all three attractions – Slinky Dog Dash, Alien Swirling Saucers, Toy Story Mania – during its first Christmas season.

December 18, 2018

One of the greatest events each and every year at Walt Disney World is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Tickets to the party in the Magic Kingdom will be included for this date and are a part of the overall Ultimate Disney Christmastime Package.

December 19, 2018

Head to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for exclusive nighttime access in Pandora: The World of Avatar. Guests will have access to Avatar: Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey in that land as well as Dinosaur and Expedition Everest.

Guests will also receive an exclusive showing of Rivers of Light specifically for them.

December 20, 2018

On this day, guests will be able to go to Disney Springs and receive early access to the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Trail and all its beauty. Guests will also be able to have some hot chocolate, cotton candy, and also get in some early day shopping at World of Disney.

Danny Cox

December 21, 2018

On the final day of your ultimate Christmastime vacation, you will be able to head over to the World Showplace Events Pavilion in Epcot for a special treat. Guests who have purchased the unique package will have a holiday-themed buffet dinner designed specifically for them.

This great package will become available to book beginning on October 22, 2018, and it must be booked by December 2, 2018. The only travel dates are for December 17-22 of this year, and availability is expected to be limited so space will likely go quite quickly.

Walt Disney World is so much fun at all times, but it is taken to another magical and beautiful level during the holidays. The Ultimate Disney Christmastime Package not only brings you the fun of the parks, but all of the unique extras and they will make you believe Santa Claus brought you a present very early.