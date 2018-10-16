George Lopez Gets In Fight With Trump Supporter At Hooters In New Mexico

Video appears to show the Trump supporter instigating the fight.

George Lopez got into fisticuffs with a Trump supporter at a New Mexico Hooters, and video of the event appears to show that the instigator had been waiting for the chance to accost the comedian.

As TMZ reports, Lopez was in New Mexico Sunday night, filming the upcoming movie Walking With Herb, when he stopped by Hooters. Hooters, for those not familiar, is a bar/restaurant chain featuring scantily-clad female servers wearing short-shorts and form-fitting tops that accentuate their, shall we say, “bosoms.” There, he was met – accosted, more likely – by a man who by all accounts appears to have been waiting for a chance to start a fight.

In the video, which you can see below, the man recording, who is also (strangely enough) the alleged instigator, can be heard saying, “Here comes my boy, George.” What happens next is difficult to discern, due to the camera being moved about in the melee, as well as competing voices talking over one another. The man keeps repeating “George wants to fight me! George wants to fight me!” George, for his part, appears to be speaking in both English and Spanish as he appears to grab the man by the neck.

The fight was over almost as quickly as it began.

You can see the video below, but be warned: it contains mature language.

The video doesn’t tell the whole story, however. What you don’t see is what led up to the confrontation. An unidentified source says that the man had been tormenting Lopez all night, making pro-Donald Trump comments and yelling “MAGA!” Of course, since there’s no video of that part of the event, it’s impossible to confirm.

Not for nothing, there were no reported injuries, the cops were not called, and no charges were filed.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Lopez is no fan of Donald Trump, and he makes no secret about it.

The Mexican-American actor, for example, was once caught pretending to urinate on Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As USA Today reported at the time, back in July Lopez was seen in Hollywood using a water bottle let loose a stream of water as a companion filmed.

He also once reportedly got booed off the stage for making jokes about Melania Trump.