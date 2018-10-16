Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Give Away Yeezy Sneakers To Kids In Uganda

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently vacationing in Africa, and they’ve been making the most of their time in the country.

According to an October 16 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were filmed handing out multiple pairs of the rapper’s Yeezy sneakers to kids in Uganda on Monday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filmed as her husband can be seen in videos handing out the shoes while the kids are singing and dancing. Kim documented the moment via Instagram, and the children looked happy to get the gifts.

Kanye wore a bright neon yellow t-shirt and shorts for the outing, as well as a pair of his own Yeezy sneakers. He also donned dark sunglasses and a purple baseball cap.

The day before, Kardashian and West met with the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, and also gifted him a pair of sneakers, which he had the famous couple sign for him.

During the meeting, Museveni asked the pair about their careers and their family. When he asked how many children the couple had, Kanye responded, “We have three. I would like to have seven.”

The camera then panned over to Kim, who looked stunned by her husband’s statement. “I would not like to have seven,” she fired back.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headed to Africa over the weekend, but only brought one of their children with them.

The couple decided to leave their youngest two kids, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 9 months, back at home in L.A. and bring their oldest child, daughter North, 6, with them for the vacation.

On Monday night, Kim revealed that she missed her babies by posting a photo of herself with her two youngest children via her Instagram account. She also took to her Instagram story to share video clips of the gorgeous scene outside of the resort that they’re staying in.

In the videos, Kardashian reveals two elephants playing in the Nile River right in their “back yard.” They also see a hippo in the water, which Kim says is one of the most dangerous animals, so she would be staying far away from it.

Kim and Kanye’s trip to Africa comes at a controversial time for the couple. West has been under fire for his recent rants on mental health and politics, as well as speaking out on Saturday Night Live, and during a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!