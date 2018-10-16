Here’s How Meghan Markle Included Princess Diana In Big Baby News

Meghan Markle found a way to include her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in her first public appearance with husband Prince Harry since the couple’s pregnancy announcement on October 15 as the couple began their tour of Sydney, Australia.

Following the news that they’re expecting their first child this spring, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, were photographed out in Sydney, Australia, giving photographers their first full glimpse at the royal baby bump.

Markle donned a fitted white sleeveless dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, reported People Magazine. But it wasn’t the outfit she wore but the accessories she paired with it that paid tribute to the late Princess of Wales.

The Duchess of Sussex donned a pair of butterfly earrings previously worn by Princess Diana, according to a Twitter fan account named Meghan’s Mirror.

The late princess reportedly wore the same earrings during an official trip to Canada on May 3, 1986, just one year after she gave birth to Harry noted People.

The same account also pointed out that Meghan was spotted in Diana’s gold bracelet, which Diana wore while visiting the Lord Gage Centre for Old People, a Guinness Trust Home, in Newham, East London in 1990, as People shared.

The incredibly talented @saadsalman719 has dug into the (literal) vaults to find Meghan's gold butterfly earrings – they belonged to Princess Diana. With many thanks for sharing this tidbit (and side-by-side) with us pic.twitter.com/PDhWOiFLhC — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) October 15, 2018

Markle is instrumental in keeping the late princess’ memory alive for her husband, who continues to mourn her death years after her untimely passing in 1997.

The former Suits actress has honored the late princess before.

For her glamorous wedding reception look, where the Duchess donned a stunning Stella McCartney wrap dress, Markle wore Diana’s aquamarine ring on her right hand.

It is also Diana's bracelet that Meghan is wearing. The bracelet and earrings belonging to Diana definitely is a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana on such a special time for the royal couple. #RoyalTourAustralia pic.twitter.com/XBfYj2EdXT — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) October 15, 2018

The ring is reportedly part of a part of a set that also includes an aquamarine bracelet connected by five strands of pearls shared People.

"We genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming…err…baby," says Prince Harry, who seems a bit taken aback by the novelty of saying it out loud #royalvisitaustralia pic.twitter.com/x9b9DtOSlh — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) October 16, 2018

The duo revealed their big pregnancy secret during a family gathering, the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, according to a report by E! Entertainment News.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the couple, whose pregnancy was announced by Kensington Palace today, will welcome their first child together in the spring of 2019.

Prince Harry confirmed their baby joy during a welcome reception at Admiralty House.

There, they were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan, 37, said as reported by People.

The couple received a stuffed kangaroo and fleece Ugg booties.

The royal couple will spend the next 16 days touring Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand during their first major undertaking as a married couple for the royal family. The tour will conclude with the 2018 Invictus Games, a foundation where disabled vets compete in athletic events that was founded by the Prince.